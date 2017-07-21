"Ebola’s Curse is a remarkable account of the Ebola fever epidemic that gripped West Africa from 2013-2016. The authors bring with them unrivaled expertise in the biology of viruses and diplomacy, policy and social issues, which are used to masterfully intertwine the medical, scientific, political and social dimensions of the outbreak. This book could be useful in medical and scientific ethic courses for it contains several vignettes detailing how difficult decisions were made while providing considerable background to understand the ethical choices involved. The book provides a detailed analysis of the economic costs of the epidemic to West Africa, which also serves to remind us of how infectious diseases can derail economic growth. Ebola’s Curse is required reading for all interested in the intersection of infectious diseases, medicine, science, government and society, and its messages could help us avoid the next epidemic, if we internalize them." --Arturo Casadevall, MD, MS, PhD, Department of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, USA

"Ebola’s Curse is a unique book. The manuscript recounts the story of Ebola virus infection since 1976, when it was identified and distinguished from the clinically similar hemorrhagic fever caused by Lassa virus. How politics helped to shape epidemics, and sometimes led to fatalities is a fascinating and exciting part of the manuscript, which often reads like a scientific detective story involving bats, burials, and the tragic failure of the scientists to be able to convince the African public of the potential infectious dangers of a number of their long-standing cultural practices, particularly those surrounding death and burial. Similarly the complex analysis of the failures of many world agencies and organizations, and countries to deal with the Ebola crisis early so that the devastation could have been controlled is explained. The world must learn from this experience in order to prevent it from happening again." --Anne A. Gershon, MD, Professor of Pediatrics, Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, USA

"The devastating Ebola virus epidemic in West Africa between 2014-16 demonstrated the woeful inadequacy of the world’s ability to deal with dangerous new and emerging pathogens. Dr. Michael Oldstone, a leading viral immunologist, and his granddaughter, Madeline Rose Oldstone, have now written an engaging account of this epidemic. In only 100 pages, they have covered the history, epidemiology, virology, immunology, clinical aspects, medical ethics and economics of this epidemic, and have added personal vignettes about some key individuals involved in Ebola investigations, including Drs. Robert Garry, Pardis Sabeti, and Sheik Humar Khan, the latter of whom paid with his life for his heroic efforts fighting the virus. In the final chapter, the Oldstones make several suggestions for improving efforts to control the next international epidemic, whether it be from Ebola virus or another emerging pathogen. Another such epidemic will come; this interesting book may help us be better prepared when it does." --Martin Hirsch, MD, Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, USA

"This is an interesting and enjoyable narrative that delivers, in readable prose, an unusual mix of science, history, human interest and policy related to the recent Ebola outbreak. Humanity clearly has a lot to learn about such outbreaks, their human toll and the dedicated individuals who risk their lives to help others in terrible need. The book clearly enunciates many of the key issues, often via the personal stories of those involved. I think that this work will stand the test of time for students of the issues of infection and humanity's response to epidemic disease. The stories of the dedicated people at the forefront of the response to this virulent threat to humanity will make the book accessible and valuable (and enjoyable!) for a broader audience." --Herbert W. Virgin IV, MD, PhD, Professor of Molecular Microbiology and Professor of Medicine, Washington University School of Medicine