Ebola Virus Disease
1st Edition
From Origin to Outbreak
Description
Ebola Virus Disease: From Origins to Outbreak covers Ebola virus disease in its entirety from its origins through major outbreaks in the past to the present day outbreak. It contains information on the West Saharan response to Ebola as well as highlights from the field in West Africa from Dr. Qureshi and Dr. Chughtai, helping to solve the primary question of what’s next and aiding in formulating a path forward. With a growing awareness of the devastating effects of this viral disease and an influx of topical research, this book provides the information the global community of researchers, clinicians and students need to better inform their research and study of Ebola virus disease.
Key Features
- Includes perspectives from the 2014-2015 outbreak from the field
- Provides a detailed overview of the origins of Ebola virus through present day discoveries
- Written with an integrative approach, incorporating scientific research with insights from the field
Readership
Researchers in virology, microbiology, infectious disease, immunology, and public health
Table of Contents
Table of Contents:
Chapter 1 Ebola virus: Nature’s experiment gone wrong
Chapter 2 A personal journey
Chapter 3 Ebola virus the origins (history of Ebola virus outbreaks)
Chapter 4 Ebola virus in the light of other pandemics
Chapter 5 Most recent outbreaks 2014
Chapter 6 West Saharan response to Ebola virus epidemic
Chapter 7 Ebola virus disease in the United States
Chapter 8 Structure and genetics of Ebola virus disease
Chapter 9 The clinical manifestations and lab diagnosis of Ebola
Chapter 10 Treatment of Ebola virus disease: therapeutic agents
Chapter 11 Ebola virus natural reservoirs (zoological connection)
Chapter 12 economic impact of Ebola virus disease
Details
- No. of pages:
- 216
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 12th January 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128042427
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128042304
About the Author
Adnan Qureshi
Dr. Qureshi is professor of Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Radiology at University of Minnesota. He has written over 530 scientific publications in prestigious journals including the New England Journal of Medicine, Lancet, Archives of Internal Medicine, Critical Care Medicine, Neurology, American Journal of Medicine, and Circulation. In addition, he has made over 1300 presentations in various national and international meetings. He has served as an invited speaker at numerous national and international forums. He has also been invited as visiting professor to universities in the United States and abroad. He is the editor of several textbooks and serves on editorial boards for several peer-review journals. He is the principal investigator of a large multinational clinical trial funded by National Institutes of Health. He laid the foundation of the Zeenat Qureshi Institutes in several countries. Since its inauguration, the institutes have led the way in cutting edge research in epidemiology, clinical trials, and basic research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Radiology, University of Minnesota and Director, Zeenat Qureshi Stroke Institute, Minneapolis, MN, USA