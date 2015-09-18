Ebersole & Hess' Toward Healthy Aging
9th Edition
Human Needs and Nursing Response
Description
Get all the knowledge you need to provide effective care for adults as they age. Grounded in the core competencies recommended by the AACN in collaboration with the Hartford Institute for Geriatric Nursing, Ebersole & Hess’ Toward Healthy Aging, 9th Edition is the only comprehensive text to address all aspects of gerontological nursing care. The new ninth edition has been extensively revised and updated and now includes shorter, more streamlined chapters and pedagogical features to facilitate learning, covering the areas of safety and ethical considerations, genetics, communication with the patient and caregiver, promoting health in persons with conditions commonly occurring in later-life world-wide addressing loss and palliative care and much more. This new edition considers the experience of aging as a universal experience and the nurse’s role in the reduction of health disparities and inequities as a member of the global community. Plus, it contains a variety of new learning features that focus the readers’ attention on applying research and thinking critically in providing care to aging adults across the care continuum.
Key Features
- Learning objectives found at the beginning of every chapter help students identify the primary take away messages they should learn from the chapter. I think the Key Concepts identify the primary take away messages/important content
- Safety Alert boxes emphasize important safety tips for students to consider while working in a clinical setting.
- Promoting Healthy Aging: Implications for Gerontological Nursing sections provide best practice guidelines for management and promotion of wellness for older adults with chronic illness and those at the end of life
- Key concepts are bulleted at the end of every chapter to provide a quick review of the most important concepts found in the chapter.
- Nursing studies with critical thinking questions and activities assist students in assessment, interventions, and outcomes to promote healthy aging.
- Research questions at the end of each chapter stimulate thinking about ideas for nursing research.
- Information addressing and illustrating potential ethical issues that nurses encounter when dealing with this specific population of adults.
- The most current information on nutritional needs of the older adult is covered in a separate chapter.
- Research Highlights boxes identify important research studies in the field of gerontology to give students information about the latest findings in the field.
- The latest scales and guidelines for use when conducting health assessments within the unique context of working with an older adult and potentially his or her significant others.
- Careful attention to age, cultural, and gender differences are addressed throughout the text along with a chapter dedicated to culture and aging help the nurse understand these important considerations in caring for older adults in a way that fosters health equity across the globe.
- Healthy People boxes reference the goals cited in Healthy People 2020.
- Content consistent with the core competencies for geriatric nursing incorporates the Recommended Baccalaureate Competencies and Curricular Guidelines for the Nursing Care of Older Adults, the Geriatric Nursing Education State of the Science Papers, and the Hartford Institute for Geriatric Nursing Best Practices in Nursing Care to Older Adults.
- A Student Speaks and An Elder Speaks sections at the beginning of every chapter provide honest and candid thoughts from students and elders.
- Disease processes discussed in the context of healthy adaptation, nursing support, and responsibilities helps students gain an understanding of an older client’s experience.
Table of Contents
Part 1: Foundations of Healthy Aging
1. Health and Wellness in an Aging Society
2. Gerontological Nursing: Past, Present, and Future
3. Theories of Aging
4. Culture and Aging
5. Cognition and Learning NEW!
Part 2: Foundations of Caring
6. Communicating with Older Adults
7. Health Assessment
8. Laboratory Values and Diagnostics
9. Geropharmacology
10. The Use of Herbs and Supplements
Part 3: Wellness and Function
11. Vision NEW!
12. Hearing NEW!
13. Skin Care NEW!
14. Nutrition NEW!
15. Hydration and Oral Care NEW!
16. Elimination NEW!
17. Sleep NEW!
18. Physical Activity and Exercise
19. Falls and Fall Risk-Reduction NEW!
20. Safety and Security
Part 4: Wellness and Chronic Illness
21. Living Well with Chronic Illness
22. Cardiovascular and Cerebrovascular Health and Illness NEW!
23. Neurodegenerative Disorders NEW!
24. Endocrine and Immune Disorders NEW!
25. Respiratory Health and Illness NEW!
26. Common Musculoskeletal Concerns NEW!
27. Pain and Comfort
28. Mental Health
29. Care of Individuals with Neurocognitive Disorders
Part 5: Healthy Aging for Elders and Their Families
30. Economics of Health Care in Later Life
31. Common Legal and Ethical Issues
32. Long-Term Care
33. Intimacy and Sexuality
34. Relationships, Roles, and Transitions
35. Loss, Death and Palliative Care
36. Self-Actualization, Spirituality and Transcendence
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2016
- Published:
- 18th September 2015
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323321396
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323321433
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323321389
About the Author
Theris Touhy
Dr. Theris A. Touhy, DNP, CNS, DPNAP
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing Florida Atlantic University Boca Raton, Florida
Kathleen Jett
Dr. Kathleen F. Jett, PhD, GNP-BC
Affiliations and Expertise
Gerontological Nurse Practitioner, Oak Hammock at the University of Florida, Department of Aging and Geriatrics, College of Medicine, University of Florida, Gainesville, Florida; Research Consultant, College of Nursing, University of Florida, Gainesville Florida