Ebersole and Hess' Gerontological Nursing & Healthy Aging
5th Edition
Description
Discover a wellness-based, holistic approach to older adult care. Ebersole & Hess’ Gerontological Nursing and Healthy Aging, 5th Edition is the only gerontological nursing text on the market that focuses on this thoughtful, organic method of care. Designed to facilitate healthy aging regardless of the situation or disease process, this text goes beyond simply tracking recommended treatments to addressing complications, alleviating discomfort, and helping older adults lead healthy lives. Featuring an updated four-color design, additional information on long-term care, evidence-based practice boxes, safety alerts, expanded tables, and careful attention to age, gender, and cultural differences, Ebersole & Hess’ Gerontological Nursing and Healthy Aging is the most complete text on the market.
Key Features
- Focus on health and wellness helps you gain an understanding of the patient’s experience.
- Safety Alerts highlight safe practices and quality of care QSEN competencies.
- Careful attention to age, cultural, and gender differences helps you to understand these important considerations in caring for older adults.
- AACN and the Hartford Institute for Geriatric Nursing core competencies integrated throughout.
- Evidence-Based Practice boxes summarize research findings that confirm effective practices or identify practices with unknown, ineffective, or harmful effects.
- Activities and discussion questions at the end of every chapter equip you with the information that you need to assess the patient.
- Healthy People 2020 boxes integrate information about healthy aging.
- Expanded tables, boxes, and forms, including the latest scales and guidelines for proper health assessment make information easy to find and use.
Table of Contents
Section 1: Foundations of Healthy Aging
1. Introduction to Healthy Aging
2. Cross-Cultural Caring and Aging
3. Biological Theories of Aging and Age-Related Physical Changes
4. Psychosocial, Spiritual, and Cognitive Aspects of Aging
Section 2: Foundations of Gerontological Nursing
5. Gerontological Nursing and Promotion of Healthy Aging
6. Gerontological Nursing Across the Continuum of Care
7. Economic and Legal Issues
Section 3: Fundamentals of Caring
8. Assessment and Documentation for Optimal Care
9. Safe Medication Use
10. Nutrition
11. Hydration and Oral Care
12. Elimination
13. Rest, Sleep, and Activity
14. Promoting Healthy Skin
15. Falls and Fall Risk Reduction
16. Promoting Safety
Section 4: Promoting Health in Chronic Illness
17. Living With Chronic Illness
18. Pain and Comfort
19. Diseases Affecting Vision and Hearing
20. Metabolic Disorders
21. Bone and Joint Problems
22. Cardiovascular and Respiratory Disorders
23. Neurological Disorders
24. Mental Health
Section 5: Caring for Elders and Their Caregivers
25. Care of Individuals With Neurocognitive Disorders
26. Relationships, Roles, and Transitions
27. Caregiving
28. Loss, Death, and Palliative Care
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2018
- Published:
- 21st February 2017
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323401678
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323474030
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323474016
About the Author
Theris Touhy
Dr. Theris A. Touhy, DNP, CNS, DPNAP
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing Florida Atlantic University Boca Raton, Florida
Kathleen Jett
Dr. Kathleen F. Jett, PhD, GNP-BC
Affiliations and Expertise
Gerontological Nurse Practitioner, Oak Hammock at the University of Florida, Department of Aging and Geriatrics, College of Medicine, University of Florida, Gainesville, Florida; Research Consultant, College of Nursing, University of Florida, Gainesville Florida