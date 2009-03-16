Ebersole and Hess' Gerontological Nursing & Healthy Aging
3rd Edition
Description
With a strong focus on health and wellness, this gerontological nursing text offers you a holistic perspective to caring for older adults. Designed to facilitate the healthiest adaptation possible, this text identifies potential problems that may occur and the means to address complications, alleviate discomfort, and help older adults lead healthy lives. Disease processes are discussed in the context of healthy adaptation, nursing support, and nursing responsibilities to help you gain an understanding of your clients’ experience.
Key Features
- Focus on health and wellness establishes a positive perspective to aging.
- Careful attention to age, cultural, and gender differences are integrated throughout to help you understand these important considerations when caring for older adults.
- Healthy aging strategies maximize the healthiest behaviors of clients with dementia and their caregivers.
- Consistent chapter organization includes learning objectives, research, and study questions/activities to make information easy to find and use.
- Incorporates assessment guidelines throughout provide useful tools for practice.
- End-of-chapter activities and discussion questions help you expand your knowledge and understanding of the content.
- Resource lists provide you with additional means to explore ways to care for the older adult.
Table of Contents
Section 1: Foundations of Healthy Aging
1. Introduction to Healthy Aging
2. Gerontological Nursing History, Education, and Roles
3. Communicating with Elders
4. Culture and Aging
5. Documentation for Optimal Care
Section 2: Changes of Aging
6. Theories and Physical Changes of Aging
7. Social, Psychological, Spiritual, and Cognitive Aspects of Aging
8. Nutritional Needs
9. Fluids and Continence
10. Rest, Sleep, and Activity
11. Promoting Healthy Skin and Feet
12. Maintaining Mobility and Environmental Safety
13. Assessment Tools in Gerontological Nursing
14. Safe Medication Use for Older Adults
Section 3: Coping with Chronic Disorders in Late life
15. Living with Chronic Illness
16. Pain and Comfort
17. Diabetes Mellitus
18. Bone and Joint Problems
19. Diseases Affecting Vision and Hearing
20. Cardiac and Respiratory Disorders
21. Cognitive Impairment
Section 4: Caring for Elders and Their Caregivers
22. Economic and Legal Issues
23. Relationships, Roles, and Transitions
24. Mental Health and Wellness in Late Life
25. Loss, Grief, Dying, and Death in Late Life
26. Care Across the Continuum
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2010
- Published:
- 16th March 2009
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323065641
About the Author
Theris Touhy
Dr. Theris A. Touhy, DNP, CNS, DPNAP
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing Florida Atlantic University Boca Raton, Florida
Kathleen Jett
Dr. Kathleen F. Jett, PhD, GNP-BC
Affiliations and Expertise
Gerontological Nurse Practitioner, Oak Hammock at the University of Florida, Department of Aging and Geriatrics, College of Medicine, University of Florida, Gainesville, Florida; Research Consultant, College of Nursing, University of Florida, Gainesville Florida
