Ebersole and Hess' Gerontological Nursing & Healthy Aging - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323057011, 9780323065641

Ebersole and Hess' Gerontological Nursing & Healthy Aging

3rd Edition

Authors: Theris Touhy Kathleen Jett Theris Touhy Kathleen Jett
eBook ISBN: 9780323065641
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 16th March 2009
Page Count: 496
Description

With a strong focus on health and wellness, this gerontological nursing text offers you a holistic perspective to caring for older adults. Designed to facilitate the healthiest adaptation possible, this text identifies potential problems that may occur and the means to address complications, alleviate discomfort, and help older adults lead healthy lives. Disease processes are discussed in the context of healthy adaptation, nursing support, and nursing responsibilities to help you gain an understanding of your clients’ experience.

Key Features

  • Focus on health and wellness establishes a positive perspective to aging.
  • Careful attention to age, cultural, and gender differences are integrated throughout to help you understand these important considerations when caring for older adults.
  • Healthy aging strategies maximize the healthiest behaviors of clients with dementia and their caregivers.
  • Consistent chapter organization includes learning objectives, research, and study questions/activities to make information easy to find and use.
  • Incorporates assessment guidelines throughout provide useful tools for practice.
  • End-of-chapter activities and discussion questions help you expand your knowledge and understanding of the content.
  • Resource lists provide you with additional means to explore ways to care for the older adult.

Table of Contents

Section 1: Foundations of Healthy Aging

1. Introduction to Healthy Aging

2. Gerontological Nursing History, Education, and Roles

3. Communicating with Elders

4. Culture and Aging

5. Documentation for Optimal Care


Section 2: Changes of Aging

6. Theories and Physical Changes of Aging

7. Social, Psychological, Spiritual, and Cognitive Aspects of Aging

8. Nutritional Needs

9. Fluids and Continence

10. Rest, Sleep, and Activity

11. Promoting Healthy Skin and Feet

12. Maintaining Mobility and Environmental Safety

13. Assessment Tools in Gerontological Nursing

14. Safe Medication Use for Older Adults


Section 3: Coping with Chronic Disorders in Late life

15. Living with Chronic Illness

16. Pain and Comfort

17. Diabetes Mellitus

18. Bone and Joint Problems

19. Diseases Affecting Vision and Hearing

20. Cardiac and Respiratory Disorders

21. Cognitive Impairment


Section 4: Caring for Elders and Their Caregivers

22. Economic and Legal Issues

23. Relationships, Roles, and Transitions

24. Mental Health and Wellness in Late Life

25. Loss, Grief, Dying, and Death in Late Life

26. Care Across the Continuum

Details

No. of pages:
496
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323065641

About the Author

Theris Touhy

Dr. Theris A. Touhy, DNP, CNS, DPNAP

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing Florida Atlantic University Boca Raton, Florida

Kathleen Jett

Dr. Kathleen F. Jett, PhD, GNP-BC

Affiliations and Expertise

Gerontological Nurse Practitioner, Oak Hammock at the University of Florida, Department of Aging and Geriatrics, College of Medicine, University of Florida, Gainesville, Florida; Research Consultant, College of Nursing, University of Florida, Gainesville Florida

