Easy Statistics for Food Science with R presents the application of statistical techniques to assist students and researchers who work in food science and food engineering in choosing the appropriate statistical technique. The book focuses on the use of univariate and multivariate statistical methods in the field of food science. The techniques are presented in a simplified form without relying on complex mathematical proofs.

This book was written to help researchers from different fields to analyze their data and make valid decisions. The development of modern statistical packages makes the analysis of data easier than before. The book focuses on the application of statistics and correct methods for the analysis and interpretation of data. R statistical software is used throughout the book to analyze the data.