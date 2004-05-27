Easy EMG
1st Edition
Description
Easy-to-read and well-organized, this one-of-a-kind resource offers a basic introduction in both electromyography (EMG) and nerve conduction studies (NCS). Inside, readers will find expert guidance on how to perform and interpret EMGs as well as the fundamental principles of electrodiagnostic testing. Readers will also find coverage of the testing of the most common conditions encountered in daily practice. At-a-glance tables, combined with clear illustrations showing the correct needle placement for each condition, and a convenient pocket size, make this the ideal reference to carry on the go or have on hand in the lab.
Key Features
- Provides a quick presentation of just the basic facts needed by the beginner.
- Includes illustrations on how to perform basic nerve conduction studies and needle EMG, providing two resources in one.
- Reviews commonly encountered conditions to assist the reader with turning theory into practice.
- Presents quick access to information on the most common conditions seen in practice.
- Features at-a-glance tables that concisely present complicated information.
- Depicts precise needle placement through unique computer-generated illustrations.
Table of Contents
- What is an EMG?
2. Why do electrodiagnostic studies?
3. About the machine
4. Nerve conduction studies
5. Electromyography
6. Injury to peripheral nerves
7. How to plan out the examination
8. Pitfalls
9. Carpal tunnel syndrome
10. Ulnar neuropathy
11. Radial neurotherapy
12. Radiculopathy
13. Spinal stenosis
14. Peroneal neuropathy
15. Tarsal tunnel syndrome
16. Peripheral neuropathy
17. Myopathy
18. Brachial plexopathies
19. Lumbosacral plexopathies
20. Motor neuron diseases
21. How to write a report
22. Tables of normals
23. Reimbursement
24. Glossary of EMG terms
Appendix 1 Figures for Table 4.3 Nerve conduction studies setup
Appendix 2 Figures to Table 5.4 Common muscles innervation, location and needle placement
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2004
- Published:
- 27th May 2004
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702038853
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750674317
About the Author
Lyn Weiss
Affiliations and Expertise
Chairman and Director of Residency Training, Professor of Clinical Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Director of Electrodiagnostic Services, Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Nassau University Medical Center, East Meadow, NY, USA