Easy EMG - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750674317, 9780702038853

Easy EMG

1st Edition

Authors: Lyn Weiss
eBook ISBN: 9780702038853
Paperback ISBN: 9780750674317
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 27th May 2004
Page Count: 288
Description

Easy-to-read and well-organized, this one-of-a-kind resource offers a basic introduction in both electromyography (EMG) and nerve conduction studies (NCS). Inside, readers will find expert guidance on how to perform and interpret EMGs as well as the fundamental principles of electrodiagnostic testing. Readers will also find coverage of the testing of the most common conditions encountered in daily practice. At-a-glance tables, combined with clear illustrations showing the correct needle placement for each condition, and a convenient pocket size, make this the ideal reference to carry on the go or have on hand in the lab.

Key Features

  • Provides a quick presentation of just the basic facts needed by the beginner.
  • Includes illustrations on how to perform basic nerve conduction studies and needle EMG, providing two resources in one.
  • Reviews commonly encountered conditions to assist the reader with turning theory into practice.
  • Presents quick access to information on the most common conditions seen in practice.
  • Features at-a-glance tables that concisely present complicated information.
  • Depicts precise needle placement through unique computer-generated illustrations.

Table of Contents

  1. What is an EMG?
    2. Why do electrodiagnostic studies?
    3. About the machine
    4. Nerve conduction studies
    5. Electromyography
    6. Injury to peripheral nerves
    7. How to plan out the examination
    8. Pitfalls
    9. Carpal tunnel syndrome
    10. Ulnar neuropathy
    11. Radial neurotherapy
    12. Radiculopathy
    13. Spinal stenosis
    14. Peroneal neuropathy
    15. Tarsal tunnel syndrome
    16. Peripheral neuropathy
    17. Myopathy
    18. Brachial plexopathies
    19. Lumbosacral plexopathies
    20. Motor neuron diseases
    21. How to write a report
    22. Tables of normals
    23. Reimbursement
    24. Glossary of EMG terms

    Appendix 1 Figures for Table 4.3 Nerve conduction studies setup
    Appendix 2 Figures to Table 5.4 Common muscles innervation, location and needle placement
    Index

Details

About the Author

Lyn Weiss

Affiliations and Expertise

Chairman and Director of Residency Training, Professor of Clinical Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Director of Electrodiagnostic Services, Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Nassau University Medical Center, East Meadow, NY, USA

