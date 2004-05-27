Easy-to-read and well-organized, this one-of-a-kind resource offers a basic introduction in both electromyography (EMG) and nerve conduction studies (NCS). Inside, readers will find expert guidance on how to perform and interpret EMGs as well as the fundamental principles of electrodiagnostic testing. Readers will also find coverage of the testing of the most common conditions encountered in daily practice. At-a-glance tables, combined with clear illustrations showing the correct needle placement for each condition, and a convenient pocket size, make this the ideal reference to carry on the go or have on hand in the lab.