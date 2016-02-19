Eastern Europe and the New International Economic Order examines the views, positions, and practices of Eastern European nations regarding the New International Economic Order (NIEO). Topics covered include technology transfer from CMEA countries to the Third World and the perspectives of Yugoslavia, Romania, and Hungary regarding the NIEO. This volume is comprised of five chapters and begins with an analysis of the NIEO from the perspective of CMEA countries, paying particular attention to the NIEO's political objectives and impediments to the realization of the NIEO goals. Some strategies for overcoming setbacks in the implementation of NIEO principles are outlined. The next chapter looks at the principles of technology transfer from socialist countries to developing countries, along with obstacles to the export of technology in CMEA countries and the inflow of technology in the Third World. Incentives for increasing technology transfer are also discussed. The final chapters consider the positions and policies of Yugoslavia, Romania, and Hungary toward the NIEO. This book will be a useful resource for economists and economic policymakers.