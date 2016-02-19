Eastern Europe and the New International Economic Order - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080251158, 9781483152837

Eastern Europe and the New International Economic Order

1st Edition

Representative Samples of Socialist Perspectives

Editors: Ervin Laszlo Joel Kurtzman
eBook ISBN: 9781483152837
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 124
Price includes VAT/GST

Description

Eastern Europe and the New International Economic Order examines the views, positions, and practices of Eastern European nations regarding the New International Economic Order (NIEO). Topics covered include technology transfer from CMEA countries to the Third World and the perspectives of Yugoslavia, Romania, and Hungary regarding the NIEO. This volume is comprised of five chapters and begins with an analysis of the NIEO from the perspective of CMEA countries, paying particular attention to the NIEO's political objectives and impediments to the realization of the NIEO goals. Some strategies for overcoming setbacks in the implementation of NIEO principles are outlined. The next chapter looks at the principles of technology transfer from socialist countries to developing countries, along with obstacles to the export of technology in CMEA countries and the inflow of technology in the Third World. Incentives for increasing technology transfer are also discussed. The final chapters consider the positions and policies of Yugoslavia, Romania, and Hungary toward the NIEO. This book will be a useful resource for economists and economic policymakers.

Table of Contents


Preface to the UNITAR-CEESTEM NIEO Library

Preface

Chapter 1 The New International Economic Order as Viewed in the CMEA Countries

Chapter 2 Technology Transfer from CMEA Countries to the Third World

Chapter 3 The New International Economic Order: A Yugoslav Perspective

Chapter 4 The New International Economic Order: A Romanian Perspective

Chapter 5 Hungary and the Third World: A Case Study of Trends and Policies of Cooperation

Statistical Appendix

Index

About the Contributors

Details

No. of pages:
124
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483152837

About the Editor

Ervin Laszlo

Joel Kurtzman

