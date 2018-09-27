Preface: Aims, scope, and outline of the book

Martin Julian Van Kranendonk, Vickie Bennett and J. Elis Hoffmann

Section 1: Getting started

1. Early solar system materials, processes, and chronology

Yuri Amelin

2. Origin of the Earth and the Late Heavy Bombardment

Marc Norman

3. Early Earth atmosphere and oceans

James Kasting

Section 2: Overviews of Early Earth processes

4. Modelling early Earth tectonics: The case for stagnant lid behaviour in Early Earth

Craig O'Neill

5. The earliest subcontinental lithospheric mantle

Bill Griffin

6. Distribution and geochemistry of komatiites and basalts through the Archean

Stephen J. Barnes and Nick Arndt

7. The formation of tonalites-trondjhemites-granodiorites and of the early continental crust

J. Elis Hoffmann, Zhang, JF Moyen, and Nagel

8. Early Archean asteroid impacts on Earth: Stratigraphic and isotopic age correlations and possible geodynamic consequences

Alexandra Krull Davatzes and Steven Goderis

9. Palaeoarchean (3.6-3.2Ga) mineral systems in the context of continental crust building and the role of mantle plumes

Franco Pirajno and David L. Huston

10. Origin of Paleoarchean sulfate deposits

Pascal Philippot

Section 3: The most ancient remnants

11. Earth’s Oldest Rocks and Minerals

Kent Condie

12. The oldest terrestrial mineral record: Thirty years of research on Hadean zircon from Jack Hills, Western Australia

Aaron J. Cavosie

13. Evidence of Hadean to Paleoarchean crust in the Youanmi and Southwest terranes, and Eastern Goldfields Superterrane of the Yilgarn Craton, Western Australia

Stephen Wyche, Yongjun Lu and Michael T.D. Wingate

14. Hadean to Paleoarchean rocks and zircons in China

Yusheng Wan, Liu D, Xie H, Alfred Kröner, Wilde Alexander Simon, Dong Chunyan, Shoujie Liu, Shiwen Xie and Mingzhu Ma

15. The Acasta Gneiss Complex

Jesse R. Reimink

16. The Nuvvuagittuq greenstone belt: A glimpse of Earth’s earliest crust

Jonathan O'Neil

17. The 3.9-3.6 Ga Itsaq Gneiss Complex of Greenland: Quasi-uniformitarian geodynamics towards the end of Earth’s first billion years

Allen Nutman

18. The Narryer Terrane, Yilgarn Craton, Western Australia: review and recent developments

Tony Ivan Kemp

Section 4: Well-preserved granitoid-greenstone terrains

19. Paleoarchean development of a continental nucleus: the East Pilbara Terrane of the Pilbara Craton, Western Australia

Martin Julian Van Kranendonk, R. Hugh Smithies and David C. Champion

20. The oldest well-preserved felsic volcanic rocks on Earth: Geochemical clues to the early evolution of the Pilbara Supergroup and implications for the growth of a Paleoarchean protocontinent

R. Hugh Smithies and Martin Julian Van Kranendonk

21. Geochemistry of Paleoarchean granites of the East Pilbara Terrane, Pilbara Craton, Western Australia: implications for early Archean crustal growth

David C. Champion

22. Palaeoarchaean mineral deposits of the Pilbara Craton: genesis, tectonic environment and comparisons with younger deposits

David L. Huston and Franco Pirajno

23. Early Archean crustal evolution in southern Africa - an updated record of the Ancient Gneiss Complex of Swaziland

J. Elis Hoffmann and Alfred Kröner

24. Geology of the Barberton Greenstone Belt — A unique record of crustal development, surface processes, and early life 3.55 to 3.2 Ga

Gary R. Byerly, Donald R. Lowe and Christoph Heubeck

25. TTG plutons of the Barberton granitoid-greenstone terrain, southern Africa

JF Moyen

26. Tectono-metamorphic controls on Archaean gold mineralisation in the Barberton Greenstone Belt, South Africa: An example from the New Consort gold mine

Annika Dziggel

Section 5: Filling the gaps

27. Paleoarchean gneisses in the Minnesota River Valley and northern Michigan, USA

Marion Bickford

28. The Assean Lake Complex: Ancient crust at the northwestern margin of the Superior Craton, Manitoba, Canada

Christian O. Böhm

29. Oldest rocks of the Wyoming Craton

Kevin R. Chamberlain and Paul A. Mueller

30. Early crustal evolution as recorded in the granitoids of the Singhbhum and western Dharwar cratons, India

Sukanta Dey

31. Palaeoarchaean crustal evolution of the Bundelkhand Craton, north-central India

Lopamundra Saha

32. Paleoarchean rocks in the Fennoscandian Shield

Pentti Sakari Hölttä

33. Archean crustal evolution in the Ukrainian shield

Stefan Claesson, Gennadiy Vladimirovich Artemenko, Светлана V. Bogdanova and Leonid Shumlyanskyy

34. The Palaeoarchaean record of the Zimbabwe Craton

Axel Hofmann

35. Ancient Antarctica: The Archean of the East Antarctic Shield

Simon Harley

Section 6: Life

36. Implications of carbonate and chert isotope records for the early Earth

Graham A. Shields

37. Archean cherts: formation processes and paleo-environments

Morgane Marine Ledevin

38. The significance of carbonaceous matter to understanding life processes on early Earth

Mark Adriaan Van Zuilen

39. Eoarchean Life from the Isua supracrustal belt (Greenland)

Allen Nutman

40. Depositional setting of the fossiliferous, c. 3480 Ma Dresser Formation, Pilbara Craton: A review

Martin Julian Van Kranendonk

41. Early Archean (pre-3.0 Ga) cellularly-preserved microfossils and microfossil-like structures from the Pilbara Craton, Western Australia — A review

Kenichiro Sugitani

42. Traces of early Life from the Barberton Greenstone Belt, South Africa

Keyron Hickman-Lewis, Frances Westall and Barbara Cavalazzi