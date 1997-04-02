Earthquake Proof Design and Active Faults, Volume 81
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Fault activity and earthquake proof design - preface (Y. Kanaori, K. Watanabe). Analysis of strong motion records from the South Hyogo earthquake of January 17, 1995 (F. Oka et al.). Earthquake-related ground motion and groundwater pressure change at the Kamaishi Mine (I. Shimizu et al.). Fault movement and its impact on ground deformations and engineering structures (L.E. Vallejo, M. Shettima). The 1995 7.2 magnitude Kobe earthquake and the Arima-Takatsuki tectonic line: implications of the seismic risk for central Japan (Y. Kanaori, S.-i. Kawakami). The 1995 Kobe earthquake and problems of evaluation of active faults in Japan (S. Toda et al.). Modeling of the interaction between destructive inland earthquakes and large off coast earthquakes in central and south-west Japan (M. Matsuzaki et al.). A new opportunity to detect palaeo-earthquake events dating back to the past 10 millennia: a record from lacustrine sediment (S.-i. Kawakami et al.). Seismotectonic environment and design basis earthquake for the Darlington nuclear power station (C.F. Lee). Direct ESR dating of fault gouge using clay minerals and the assessment of fault activity (T. Fukuchi). Injection veins of crushing-originated pseudotachylyte and fault gouge formed during seismic faulting (A. Lin).
Description
On 17th January 1995 an inland earthquake of 7.2 magnitude occurred under Kobe city in central Japan. More than 5,500 people lost their lives. There was immense and serious damage to buildings. Researchers and engineers were shocked and astonished by the extent of the devastation and loss of life. Ground motions, generated by the event were far greater than the seismic standard for earthquake-proof designs in Japan.
Recent academic progress in the fields of geology and geophysics, which would help to reduce the severity of seismic disasters, has not been sufficiently applied to the development of earthquake-proof designs.
This book contains 13 original and innovative papers of interdisciplinary study spanning earthquake-proof technology and active fault science (seven of the papers cover topics concerning the 1995 Kobe earthquake).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 267
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1997
- Published:
- 2nd April 1997
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080530666
@from:John T. Christian @qu:This book brings together a great deal of information on the most recent developments in seismology...almost all seismologists and others dealing with earthquake hazards will find much that is useful in this book. @source:Engineering Geology 50
About the Editors
Y. Kanaori Editor
Yamaguchi University, Department of Earth Sciences, Japan