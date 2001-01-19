Earth Magnetism
1st Edition
A Guided Tour through Magnetic Fields
1) NATURE'S MAGNETISM
a) Finding the Fields b) Historical Tour Markers c) Local Language Dictionary 2) VISTAS OF LIVES IN THE FIELDS a) Fields Making a Difference b) Magnetic Fields and Technology c) Walk to the Boundaries 3) SAILING THE MAGNETIC SEAS IN CALM WINDS a) Inside Sources b) Pole Markers 4) A Space of Quiet Fields a) Conducting Blanket b) Quietly Flowing Currents
5) UMBRELLA FOR MAGNETIC STORMS a) Disturbances in Sight b) Storms Overhead c) Agitation in the Fields 6) HARVESTING THE FIELDS a) Field Traces b) Scientists at Work c) Track and Field Records d) Information Kiosk e) Directions for Further Travel
An introductory guide to global magnetic field properties, Earth Magnetism addresses, in non-technical prose, many of the frequently asked questions about Earth's magnetic field. Magnetism surrounds and penetrates our Earth in ways basic science courses can rarely address. It affects navigation, communication, and even the growth of crystals. As we observe and experience an 11-year solar maximum, we may witness spectacular satellite-destroying solar storms as they interact with our magnetic field. Written by an acknowledged expert in the field, this book will enrich courses in earth science, atmospheric science, geology, meteorology, geomagnetism, and geophysics. Contains nearly 200 original illustrations and eight pages of full-color plates.
- Largely mathematics-free and with a wide breadth of material suitable for general readers
- Integrates material from geomagnetism, paleomagnetism, and solar-terrestrial space physics.
- Features nearly 200 original illustrations and 4 pages of colour plates
Anyone interested in the aurora borealis, solar flares, or geomagnetic storms.
- 151
- English
- © Academic Press 2001
- 19th January 2001
- Academic Press
- 9780080504902
- 9780121581640
From the Reviews "This layman's non-technical description of the Earth's magnetic field is long overdue. Dr. Campbell has done an excellent job of not only describing the scientific nature of this area of science, but also puts the understanding at the level of the majority of the public." --Joe Hirman, Chief Forecaster, Space Environment Forecast Center, NOAA "This book is written by a world-renowned scientist and provides a wealth of scientific information about magnetic fields, in a way that is state-of-the-science yet fun to read. Dr. Campbell carries an unbridled enthusiasm for geomagnetism, which he is willing and able to share with scientists and non-scientists alike, and he does it with superb clarity, simplicity and practicality." --Herbert W. Kroehl, Secretary General, International Association for Geomagnetism and Aeronomy
Wallace Campbell Author
National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)