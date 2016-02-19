Early Man in South Buckinghamshire: An Introduction to the Archaeology of the Region introduces the archaeology of South Buckinghamshire.

This book records and outlines the evidence for the presence and activities of the early inhabitants of the southern portion of the county. It includes the topics on soils and settlements, communications, and Old and New Stone Age. The tumuli and surface finds, Bronze and Iron Age, Roman, Saxon, and Chiltern crosses are also elaborated. This monograph likewise includes a discussion of the county archaeological society and museums that are concerned with South Buckinghamshire antiquities, such as the Buckinghamshire Record Society, High Wycombe Museum, and Council for British Archaeology.

This publication is suitable for archeologists, historians, and investigators concerned with the archaeology of South Buckinghamshire.