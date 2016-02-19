Early Man in South Buckinghamshire - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483196701, 9781483221731

Early Man in South Buckinghamshire

1st Edition

An Introduction to the Archaeology of the Region

Authors: J. F. Head
eBook ISBN: 9781483221731
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1955
Page Count: 196
Description

Early Man in South Buckinghamshire: An Introduction to the Archaeology of the Region introduces the archaeology of South Buckinghamshire.

This book records and outlines the evidence for the presence and activities of the early inhabitants of the southern portion of the county. It includes the topics on soils and settlements, communications, and Old and New Stone Age. The tumuli and surface finds, Bronze and Iron Age, Roman, Saxon, and Chiltern crosses are also elaborated. This monograph likewise includes a discussion of the county archaeological society and museums that are concerned with South Buckinghamshire antiquities, such as the Buckinghamshire Record Society, High Wycombe Museum, and Council for British Archaeology.

This publication is suitable for archeologists, historians, and investigators concerned with the archaeology of South Buckinghamshire.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgements

List of Illustrations

List of Maps

I. The Setting

II. Soils and Settlements

III. Communications

IV. The Old Stone Age

V. The New Stone Age

VI. Tumuli and Surface Finds

VII. The Bronze Age

VIII. The Iron Age

IX. The Roman

X. The Saxon

XI. The Chiltern Crosses

XII. Some Suggestions

The County Archaeological Society, and Museums Concerned with South Buckinghamshire Antiquities

A Short Bibliography

Gazetteer

Index

Details

No. of pages:
196
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1955
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483221731

About the Author

J. F. Head

