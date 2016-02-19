Early Man in South Buckinghamshire
1st Edition
An Introduction to the Archaeology of the Region
Description
Early Man in South Buckinghamshire: An Introduction to the Archaeology of the Region introduces the archaeology of South Buckinghamshire.
This book records and outlines the evidence for the presence and activities of the early inhabitants of the southern portion of the county. It includes the topics on soils and settlements, communications, and Old and New Stone Age. The tumuli and surface finds, Bronze and Iron Age, Roman, Saxon, and Chiltern crosses are also elaborated. This monograph likewise includes a discussion of the county archaeological society and museums that are concerned with South Buckinghamshire antiquities, such as the Buckinghamshire Record Society, High Wycombe Museum, and Council for British Archaeology.
This publication is suitable for archeologists, historians, and investigators concerned with the archaeology of South Buckinghamshire.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgements
List of Illustrations
List of Maps
I. The Setting
II. Soils and Settlements
III. Communications
IV. The Old Stone Age
V. The New Stone Age
VI. Tumuli and Surface Finds
VII. The Bronze Age
VIII. The Iron Age
IX. The Roman
X. The Saxon
XI. The Chiltern Crosses
XII. Some Suggestions
The County Archaeological Society, and Museums Concerned with South Buckinghamshire Antiquities
A Short Bibliography
Gazetteer
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 196
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1955
- Published:
- 1st January 1955
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483221731