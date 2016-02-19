Early Electrodynamics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080107943, 9781483185361

Early Electrodynamics

1st Edition

The First Law of Circulation

Authors: R. A. R. Tricker
Editors: D. ter Haar
eBook ISBN: 9781483185361
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 228
Description

Early Electrodynamics: The First Law of Circulation accounts the development of electrodynamics. The title details the achievements of electrodynamics in its early days. The coverage of the text includes the various personalities that contributed in the development of electrodynamics. Next, the selection also reviews the materials that helped set up the rules according to which the forces which one circuit carrying an electric current exerts upon another nearby, may be calculated. The fourth chapter discusses the criticism on electrodynamics. The text also examines the criticism on electrodynamics when it initially introduced. The book will be of great interest to engineers and scientists who are dealing with electrical theory.

Table of Contents


Preface

Part 1

Chapter I The Stage

Chapter II Dramatis Personae

Chapter III Commentary

A. The Work of Oersted

B. Biot and Savart

C. The Early Work of Ampère and His Theory of Magnetism

D. Ampère's Philosophy of Science

E. The Design of Ampère's Basic Experiments

F. Ampère's Theory of the Action of Current Elements

G. Ampère's Quantitative Theory of Magnetism

Chapter IV The Critics

Part 2

1. A. Oersted

2. B. Biot and Savart

I. Note on the Magnetism of Volta's Battery

II. Extracts from Précis Elémentaire de Physique

3. C. The Early Papers of Ampère

4. The Mémoire Read to the Académie in 1825

D. Ampère's Philosophy of Science

E. Ampère's Basic Experiments

F. Ampère's Theory of Current Elements

G. Ampère's Quantitative Theory of Magnetism

5. Grassmann

Index

Details

No. of pages:
228
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1965
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483185361

