The First Law of Circulation
Early Electrodynamics: The First Law of Circulation accounts the development of electrodynamics. The title details the achievements of electrodynamics in its early days. The coverage of the text includes the various personalities that contributed in the development of electrodynamics. Next, the selection also reviews the materials that helped set up the rules according to which the forces which one circuit carrying an electric current exerts upon another nearby, may be calculated. The fourth chapter discusses the criticism on electrodynamics. The text also examines the criticism on electrodynamics when it initially introduced. The book will be of great interest to engineers and scientists who are dealing with electrical theory.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part 1
Chapter I The Stage
Chapter II Dramatis Personae
Chapter III Commentary
A. The Work of Oersted
B. Biot and Savart
C. The Early Work of Ampère and His Theory of Magnetism
D. Ampère's Philosophy of Science
E. The Design of Ampère's Basic Experiments
F. Ampère's Theory of the Action of Current Elements
G. Ampère's Quantitative Theory of Magnetism
Chapter IV The Critics
Part 2
1. A. Oersted
2. B. Biot and Savart
I. Note on the Magnetism of Volta's Battery
II. Extracts from Précis Elémentaire de Physique
3. C. The Early Papers of Ampère
4. The Mémoire Read to the Académie in 1825
D. Ampère's Philosophy of Science
E. Ampère's Basic Experiments
F. Ampère's Theory of Current Elements
G. Ampère's Quantitative Theory of Magnetism
5. Grassmann
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 228
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483185361