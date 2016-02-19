Early Electrodynamics discusses the history and initial developments in the theory for steady currents. The volume consists primarily of analysis on thesis in the field of electric science. A section of the book focuses on one thesis, the Dramatis Personae. An extensive account of the background of its author, Hans Christian Oersted, is given.

Another personality of merit is Jean Baptiste Biot. He was one of the people who used a balloon to detect the oscillations of a small magnet. This experiment was one of his attempts to study the magnetic action of electric currents. The text contains a section on Ampere’s philosophy of science. This philosophy greatly contributed to the science of electricity. Andre Marie Ampere conceptualized the theory of electrodynamics of steady currents. Ampere also proposed the quantitative theory of magnetism. A chapter of the book talks about the connection between an electrical conductor and a magnet.

The book will provide useful information to electrical engineers, physicists, students and researchers in the field of electricity.