Early Electrodynamics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080107936, 9781483180717

Early Electrodynamics

1st Edition

The First Law of Circulation

Authors: R. A. R. Tricker
Editors: D. ter Haar
eBook ISBN: 9781483180717
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 228
Description

Early Electrodynamics discusses the history and initial developments in the theory for steady currents. The volume consists primarily of analysis on thesis in the field of electric science. A section of the book focuses on one thesis, the Dramatis Personae. An extensive account of the background of its author, Hans Christian Oersted, is given.
Another personality of merit is Jean Baptiste Biot. He was one of the people who used a balloon to detect the oscillations of a small magnet. This experiment was one of his attempts to study the magnetic action of electric currents. The text contains a section on Ampere’s philosophy of science. This philosophy greatly contributed to the science of electricity. Andre Marie Ampere conceptualized the theory of electrodynamics of steady currents. Ampere also proposed the quantitative theory of magnetism. A chapter of the book talks about the connection between an electrical conductor and a magnet.
The book will provide useful information to electrical engineers, physicists, students and researchers in the field of electricity.

Table of Contents


Contents

Preface

Part 1

Chapter I The Stage

Chapter II Dramatis Personae

Chapter III Commentary

A. The Work of Oersted

B. Biot and Savart

C. The Early Work of Ampère and his Theory of Magnetism

D. Ampère's Philosophy of Science

E. The Design of Ampere's Basic Experiments

F. Ampere's Theory of the Action of Current Elements

G. Ampere's Quantitative Theory of Magnetism

Chapter IV The Critics

Part 2

1. A. Oersted

2. B. Biot and Savart

I. Note on the Magnetism of Volta's Battery

II. Extracts from Précis Elémentaire de Physique

3. C. The Early Papers of Ampère

4. The Mémoire Read to the Académie in 1825

D. Ampère's Philosophy of Science

E. Ampère's Basic Experiments

F. Ampère's Theory of Current Elements

G. Ampère's Quantitative Theory of Magnetism

5. Grassmann

Index


