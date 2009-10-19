Early Diagnosis and Treatment of Cancer Series: Prostate Cancer - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416045755, 9780323415651

Early Diagnosis and Treatment of Cancer Series: Prostate Cancer

1st Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Series Editors: Stephen Yang
Authors: Li-Ming Su
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 19th October 2009
Page Count: 312
Description

Each volume in the Early Detection and Treatment of Cancer Series is packed with practical, authoritative information designed to cover the full range of diagnostic procedures, including pathologic, radiologic, bronchoscopic, and surgical aspects. You’ll be able to determine the safest, shortest, least invasive way to reach an accurate diagnosis; stage the disease; and choose the best initial treatment for early stages. Based on current evidence in the literature, authors provide clinical, hands-on tools to help you make informed decisions on precisely what tests and imaging studies are needed to diagnose and stage each type of cancer. Practical, authoritative, and highly-illustrated, this volume in the brand new Early Detection and Treatment of Cancer series covers current protocols and the latest advances in diagnostic imaging and molecular and serologic markers for prostate cancer. Apply expert advice on the best “next-step” plan for different presentations and tips for less invasive protocols. Get clinical, hands-on tools to help you make informed decisions on precisely what tests and imaging studies are needed for accurate diagnosis and staging. Clear figures, tables, and boxes illustrate step-by-step care of the full range of problems encountered. Better manage your patients with procedural video clips and more on the included CD-ROM. The small size and convenient format make this an ideal purchase for diagnostic reference.

Key Features

  • Outlines the steps after diagnosis to guide you through formulating a treatment or patient care plan.
  • Emphasizes important points—such as new blood antibody testing as a supplement to PSA testing to identify patients at risk for prostate cancer—with “key points” boxes at the beginning of each chapter and pedagogic features throughout.
  • Summarizes the process of accurately diagnosing and staging cancer in a logical, almost algorithmic, approach for easy reference.
  • Discusses the treatment of early-stage disease so you have clear options for care.
  • Complements the procedures outlined in the text with full-color photographs and line drawings to reinforce your understanding of the material.
  • Features a CD-ROM showing video clips of diagnostic procedures, as well as all of the images, tables, and drawings from the text to help you better manage your patients.

About the Series Editors

Stephen Yang Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Surgery and Medical Oncology, Division of Thoracic Surgery, Department of Surgery, The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Chief of Thoracic Surgery, The Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, Baltimore, MD

About the Authors

Li-Ming Su Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Urology, Director of Laparoscopic and Robotic Surgery, James Buchanan Brady Urological Institute, Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions, Baltimore, MD

