Advances in Metabolic Disorders, Supplement 1: Early Diabetes covers the discussions during the first International Symposium on Early Diabetes. The book discusses the views of the role of genetic factors in diabetes; the genetic problem posed by the relatively high frequency of diabetes; the relationship between diabetes and prediabetes in the mother; and the congenital defect in the offspring. The text also describes the report on the genetics of diabetes among the Pima Indians, as well as the genetics of animals with spontaneous diabetes.
The pathophysiology of diabetes mellitus, the concept of progression from prediabetes to chemical diabetes and then to overt diabetes, and the effect of aging on carbohydrate metabolism are also considered. The book further tackles the epidemiology of early diabetes, as well as the natural history of diabetes. The text concludes by looking into the treatment of early diabetes, including topics on insulin treatment of children with a late stage of chemical diabetes; complementary arguments in favor of the betacytotrophic action of the hypoglycemic sulphonamides; and the use of oral hypoglycemic compounds. Endocrinologists, biochemists, physiologists, and researchers working on the treatment of diabetes will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Preface
I. Genetics of Diabetes
The Genetics of Diabetes Mellitus
Preliminary Report on the Genetics of Diabetes among the Pima Indians
Genetics of Animals with Spontaneous Diabetes
Discussion
II. Pathophysiology
Some Factors Controlling Differentiation and/or Modulation of Rat Pancreatic Islet Cells
A Two-Compartmental Model for Insulin Secretion
Mechanisms in the Control of Insulin Release by Glucose and Other Substances
The Mechanism of Insulin Secretion Studied through the Effects of Electrolytes and Inhibitors
Discussion
Insulin Secretion in Early Diabetic Animals: In Vivo Studies
Diabetogenesis
The Effect of β-Adrenergic Receptor Blocking Agents on Drug-Induced Insulin Secretion
Dynamics of Insulin Secretion in Early Diabetes in Humans
Evidence that the Primary Lesion in Familial Diabetes Mellitus is an Inherited Defect of the β-Cell
Subnormal Secretion of Insulin in Mild Diabetes Mellitus
Discussion
Possible Role of Insulin-Stimulating Hormones in Disturbances of Nutrient Tolerance
Invited Discussant
Discussion
Evidence for an Abnormal Insulin in Diabetes Mellitus
Metabolism of Insulin in Normal and Diabetic Subjects
A Postulated Mechanism for the Insulin Synergistic and Insulin Antagonistic Action of Growth Hormone
Human Proinsulin: Some Considerations in the Development of a Specific Immunoassay
Discussion
Does Diabetes Begin with Insulin Resistance?
Invited Discussants
Discussion
The Critical Role of Obesity in the Interpretation of Serum Insulin Levels
Invited Discussant
Discussion
III. Maternal-Placental-Fetal Relationship
Metabolic Realignments in Late Pregnancy: A Clue to Diabetogenesis
Invited Discussant
Discussion
Fetuses and Newborns of 95% Pancreatectomized Female Rats
Offspring of Animals with Experimental Diabetes
Discussion
Infants of the Diabetic Mother
Invited Discussants
Discussion
IV. Prediabetes and Chemical or Latent Diabetes
Early Stages of the Diabetic State: Definitions and Concepts
Discussion
Further Electron Microscopic Studies of Diabetic Microangiopathy
Diagnostic Criteria in the Assessment of Glomerular Capillary Basement Membrane Lesions in Newly Diagnosed Juvenile Diabetics
Variations in Capillary Basement Membrane Width Produced by Aging and Diabetes Mellitus
Invited Discussant
Discussion
Influence of Weight upon Serum Insulin and the Serum Growth Hormone Responses of Male Offspring of Two Diabetic Parents
Biochemical and Functional Abnormalities in Prediabetic Subjects
Metabolic Studies in Prediabetic Subjects
Prospective Diagnosis of Diabetes
Invited Discussants
Discussion
Gestational Diabetes and Its Significance
Invited Discussant
Discussion
V. Effect of Aging on Carbohydrate Metabolism
Effect of Aging on Carbohydrate Metabolism
VI. The Epidemiology of Early Diabetes
The Epidemiology of Early Diabetes
Hyperglycemia and Vascular Disease in Tecumseh, Michigan
Invited Discussant
Discussion
VII. Natural History of Diabetes
The Course of Asymptomatic Diabetes of Children, Adolescents. and Young Adults
Natural History of Diabetes
Discussion
VIII. Treatment of Early Diabetes
Treatment of Early Diabetes
Insulin Treatment of Children with Late Stage of Chemical Diabetes
Discussion
Complementary Arguments in Favor of the Betacytotrophic Action of the Hypoglycemic Sulfonamides
Attempts to Delay the Progression of Chemical Diabetes
The Effect of Chlorpropamide Therapy upon Glucose-Insulin Relationships in Adult Diabetics
Minimal Diabetes and Arterial Disease: Prevalence and the Effect of Treatment
The Prophylactic Use of Oral Hypoglycemic Drugs in Asymptomatic Diabetes
Treatment of Subclinical Diabetes
Oral Treatment of Early Diabetes
Oral Hypoglycemic Compounds
Discussion
IX. Summary
Conference Summary
Subject Index
