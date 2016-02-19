Advances in Metabolic Disorders, Supplement 1: Early Diabetes covers the discussions during the first International Symposium on Early Diabetes. The book discusses the views of the role of genetic factors in diabetes; the genetic problem posed by the relatively high frequency of diabetes; the relationship between diabetes and prediabetes in the mother; and the congenital defect in the offspring. The text also describes the report on the genetics of diabetes among the Pima Indians, as well as the genetics of animals with spontaneous diabetes. The pathophysiology of diabetes mellitus, the concept of progression from prediabetes to chemical diabetes and then to overt diabetes, and the effect of aging on carbohydrate metabolism are also considered. The book further tackles the epidemiology of early diabetes, as well as the natural history of diabetes. The text concludes by looking into the treatment of early diabetes, including topics on insulin treatment of children with a late stage of chemical diabetes; complementary arguments in favor of the betacytotrophic action of the hypoglycemic sulphonamides; and the use of oral hypoglycemic compounds. Endocrinologists, biochemists, physiologists, and researchers working on the treatment of diabetes will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Foreword

Preface

I. Genetics of Diabetes

The Genetics of Diabetes Mellitus

Preliminary Report on the Genetics of Diabetes among the Pima Indians

Genetics of Animals with Spontaneous Diabetes

Discussion

II. Pathophysiology

Some Factors Controlling Differentiation and/or Modulation of Rat Pancreatic Islet Cells

A Two-Compartmental Model for Insulin Secretion

Mechanisms in the Control of Insulin Release by Glucose and Other Substances

The Mechanism of Insulin Secretion Studied through the Effects of Electrolytes and Inhibitors

Discussion

Insulin Secretion in Early Diabetic Animals: In Vivo Studies

Diabetogenesis

The Effect of β-Adrenergic Receptor Blocking Agents on Drug-Induced Insulin Secretion

Dynamics of Insulin Secretion in Early Diabetes in Humans

Evidence that the Primary Lesion in Familial Diabetes Mellitus is an Inherited Defect of the β-Cell

Subnormal Secretion of Insulin in Mild Diabetes Mellitus

Discussion

Possible Role of Insulin-Stimulating Hormones in Disturbances of Nutrient Tolerance

Invited Discussant

Discussion

Evidence for an Abnormal Insulin in Diabetes Mellitus

Metabolism of Insulin in Normal and Diabetic Subjects

A Postulated Mechanism for the Insulin Synergistic and Insulin Antagonistic Action of Growth Hormone

Human Proinsulin: Some Considerations in the Development of a Specific Immunoassay

Discussion

Does Diabetes Begin with Insulin Resistance?

Does Diabetes Begin with Insulin Resistance?

Invited Discussants

Discussion

The Critical Role of Obesity in the Interpretation of Serum Insulin Levels

Invited Discussant

Discussion

III. Maternal-Placental-Fetal Relationship

Metabolic Realignments in Late Pregnancy: A Clue to Diabetogenesis

Invited Discussant

Discussion

Fetuses and Newborns of 95% Pancreatectomized Female Rats

Offspring of Animals with Experimental Diabetes

Discussion

Infants of the Diabetic Mother

Invited Discussants

Discussion

IV. Prediabetes and Chemical or Latent Diabetes

Early Stages of the Diabetic State: Definitions and Concepts

Discussion

Further Electron Microscopic Studies of Diabetic Microangiopathy

Diagnostic Criteria in the Assessment of Glomerular Capillary Basement Membrane Lesions in Newly Diagnosed Juvenile Diabetics

Variations in Capillary Basement Membrane Width Produced by Aging and Diabetes Mellitus

Invited Discussant

Discussion

Influence of Weight upon Serum Insulin and the Serum Growth Hormone Responses of Male Offspring of Two Diabetic Parents

Biochemical and Functional Abnormalities in Prediabetic Subjects

Metabolic Studies in Prediabetic Subjects

Prospective Diagnosis of Diabetes

Invited Discussants

Discussion

Gestational Diabetes and Its Significance

Invited Discussant

Discussion

V. Effect of Aging on Carbohydrate Metabolism

Effect of Aging on Carbohydrate Metabolism

VI. The Epidemiology of Early Diabetes

The Epidemiology of Early Diabetes

Hyperglycemia and Vascular Disease in Tecumseh, Michigan

Invited Discussant

Discussion

VII. Natural History of Diabetes

The Course of Asymptomatic Diabetes of Children, Adolescents. and Young Adults

Natural History of Diabetes

Discussion

VIII. Treatment of Early Diabetes

Treatment of Early Diabetes

Insulin Treatment of Children with Late Stage of Chemical Diabetes

Discussion

Complementary Arguments in Favor of the Betacytotrophic Action of the Hypoglycemic Sulfonamides

Attempts to Delay the Progression of Chemical Diabetes

The Effect of Chlorpropamide Therapy upon Glucose-Insulin Relationships in Adult Diabetics

Minimal Diabetes and Arterial Disease: Prevalence and the Effect of Treatment

The Prophylactic Use of Oral Hypoglycemic Drugs in Asymptomatic Diabetes

Treatment of Subclinical Diabetes

Oral Treatment of Early Diabetes

Oral Hypoglycemic Compounds

Discussion

IX. Summary

Conference Summary

Subject Index



