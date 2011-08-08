Early Development in Neurogenetic Disorders - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123744784, 9780080922690

Early Development in Neurogenetic Disorders, Volume 40

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Deborah Fidler
eBook ISBN: 9780080922690
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123744784
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 8th August 2011
Page Count: 334
Description

This special issue is among the first volumes to examine the topic of early development in children with neurogenetic disorders associated with intellectual disability. It includes discussions of theoretical issues regarding the emergence of behavioural profiles during early development, as well as comprehensive accounts of early development in specific disorders such as Down syndrome, fragile X syndrome, Williams syndrome, and sex chromosome disorders. In addition, several contributions examine the latest clinical applications of this work for diagnosis, treatment, and education.

Key Features

  • The comprehensive nature of the reviews of early development in neurogenetic disorders provided by top researchers in the field of developmental disabilities research
  • Innovation in the application of new approaches to this population, such dynamic systems theory and the developmental trajectory approach to studying these populations place this volume on the cutting edge of theoretical work in this area
  • This volume also addresses the implications of emerging behavioural phenotypes in neurogenetic disorders from many angles—the biological issues related to diagnosis, psychiatric issues related to comorbid conditions such as autism and autism spectrum disorder, and educational issues related to targeted intervention

Readership

Academic researchers in developmental and cognitive psychology, as well as neuropsychology

Reviews

"When and how do phenotypic profiles start during the developmental process, and can they be impacted by the environment and family? US researchers in child psychiatry, developmental disabilities, genomics, and neurodevelopment investigate these questions in this special issue of the International Review of Developmental Disabilities. Contributors describe the latest research on early development in children with neurogenetic disorders that cause intellectual disability and shed light on the relationship between genetic conditions and phenotypic expression, and the link between neurogenetic disorder and behavioral outcomes. Some specific subjects addressed include social-cognitive skills in young children with Williams Syndrome, early diagnosis of chromosomal disorders associated with intellectual disability, and diagnosing autism in those with known genetic syndromes. Fidler teaches human development and family studies at Colorado State University." --Reference and Research Book News, October 2012

About the Serial Volume Editors

Deborah Fidler

Deborah Fidler Serial Volume Editor

Dr. Deborah Fidler is a Professor in the Department of Human Development and Family Studies at Colorado State University. Her research expertise is in the area of early development in individuals with neurogenetic syndromes, with a particular focus on the behavioral phenotype in Down syndrome and its implications for intervention and educational practice.

Affiliations and Expertise

Human Development and Family Studies, Colorado State University, USA

