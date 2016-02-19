Early Childhood Education: An International Perspective presents the summarized outcomes of a five-year cross-cultural survey of early childhood education in the Western world. It provides understanding of some of the topics of debate surrounding preschool education. The text approaches the argument by centering on the history of philosophical thought in early childhood education and offers information on the political and social-cultural changes that have inspired interest in facilitating children’s early learning experience.

The book discusses the historical background of early childhood education in the United States. It focuses on the ideas and evidence showing the significance of cooperation in international research. Another topic of interest is the early childhood education in England, Wales, Canada, and Sweden. The section that follows is a review of the aims and objectives of early childhood education.

The text will provide valuable insights for teachers, educators, students, and researchers in the field of social sciences.