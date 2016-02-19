Early Childhood Education - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120685509, 9781483216270

Early Childhood Education

1st Edition

An International Perspective

Authors: Gilbert R. Austin
Editors: Allen J. Edwards
eBook ISBN: 9781483216270
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 384
Description

Early Childhood Education: An International Perspective presents the summarized outcomes of a five-year cross-cultural survey of early childhood education in the Western world. It provides understanding of some of the topics of debate surrounding preschool education. The text approaches the argument by centering on the history of philosophical thought in early childhood education and offers information on the political and social-cultural changes that have inspired interest in facilitating children’s early learning experience.

The book discusses the historical background of early childhood education in the United States. It focuses on the ideas and evidence showing the significance of cooperation in international research. Another topic of interest is the early childhood education in England, Wales, Canada, and Sweden. The section that follows is a review of the aims and objectives of early childhood education.

The text will provide valuable insights for teachers, educators, students, and researchers in the field of social sciences.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

1 Early Childhood Education: The American Experience

2 The Potential of International Research and Cooperation

3 Early Childhood Education in Eight OECD Countries

Historical Perspective of Early Childhood Education

Evidence for Current ECE Demand

Organization and Administration

Review of Recent Research Efforts

Bibliography

4 Early Childhood Education in England and Wales

Introduction

Enrollments, Preschool Education (1960-1970)

Issues of Debate

The White Paper, December 1972

The Aims and Objectives of Early Childhood Education

Organization and Control

Physical Setting: A Visit to a London Nursery School

Teachers and Their Training

Financing Early Childhood Education

Instructional Methods

Research on Early Childhood Education

Bibliography

5 Early Childhood Education in Canada

Introduction

Enrollments, Preschool Education (1960-1970)

Issues of Debate

The Aims and Objectives of Early Childhood Education

Organization and Control

Physical Setting: A Visit to a Toronto Kindergarten

Teachers and Their Training

Financing Early Childhood Education

Instructional Methods

Research on Early Childhood Education

Bibliography

6 Early Childhood Education in Sweden

Introduction

Enrollments, Preschool Education (1960-1970)

Issues of Debate

The Aims and Objectives of Early Childhood Education

Organization and Control

Physical Setting: A Visit to a Kungsbacka Kindergarten

Teachers and Their Training

Financing Early Childhood Education

Instructional Methods

Research on Early Childhood Education

Bibliography

7 Early Childhood Education in France

Introduction

Enrollments, Preschool Education (1960-1970)

Issues of Debate

The Aims and Objectives of the Ecole Maternelle

Organization and Control

Physical Setting: A Visit to a Parisian Kindergarten

Teachers and Their Training

Financing Early Childhood Education

Instructional Methods

Research on Early Childhood Education

Bibliography

8 Early Childhood Education in Italy

Introduction

Enrollments, Preschool Education (1960-1970)

Issues of Debate

The Aims and Objectives of Early Childhood Education

Organization and Control

Physical Setting: A Visit to a Scuola Materna in Rome

Teachers and Their Training

Financing Early Childhood Education

Instructional Methods

Research on Early Childhood Education

Bibliography

9 Early Childhood Education in Belgium

Introduction

Enrollments, Preschool Education (1960-1970)

Issues of Debate

The Aims and Objectives of Early Childhood Education

Organization and Control

Physical Setting: A Visit to an Angleur Kindergarten

Teachers and Their Training

Financing Early Childhood Education

Instructional Methods

Research on Early Childhood Education

Bibliography

10 Early Childhood Education in Germany

Introduction

Enrollments, Preschool Education (1960-1970)

Issues of Debate

The Aims and Objectives of Early Childhood Education

Organization and Control

Physical Setting: A Visit to a Hessen Kindergarten

Teachers and Their Training

Financing Early Childhood Education

Instructional Methods

Research on Early Childhood Education

Bibliography

11 Early Childhood Education in The Netherlands

Introduction

Enrollments, Preschool Education (1960-1970)

Issues of Debate

The Aims and Objectives of Early Childhood Education

Organization and Control

Physical Setting: A Visit to a Utrecht Kindergarten

Teachers and Their Training

Financing Early Childhood Education

Instructional Methods

Research on Early Childhood Education

Bibliography

12 Implications for American Early Childhood Education

Background

Sociological Changes

The Changing Role of Preschool

Conclusions

Bibliography

Index

No. of pages:
384
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483216270

About the Author

Gilbert R. Austin

About the Editor

Allen J. Edwards

Ratings and Reviews

