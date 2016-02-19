Early Childhood Education
1st Edition
An International Perspective
Description
Early Childhood Education: An International Perspective presents the summarized outcomes of a five-year cross-cultural survey of early childhood education in the Western world. It provides understanding of some of the topics of debate surrounding preschool education. The text approaches the argument by centering on the history of philosophical thought in early childhood education and offers information on the political and social-cultural changes that have inspired interest in facilitating children’s early learning experience.
The book discusses the historical background of early childhood education in the United States. It focuses on the ideas and evidence showing the significance of cooperation in international research. Another topic of interest is the early childhood education in England, Wales, Canada, and Sweden. The section that follows is a review of the aims and objectives of early childhood education.
The text will provide valuable insights for teachers, educators, students, and researchers in the field of social sciences.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
1 Early Childhood Education: The American Experience
2 The Potential of International Research and Cooperation
3 Early Childhood Education in Eight OECD Countries
Historical Perspective of Early Childhood Education
Evidence for Current ECE Demand
Organization and Administration
Review of Recent Research Efforts
Bibliography
4 Early Childhood Education in England and Wales
Introduction
Enrollments, Preschool Education (1960-1970)
Issues of Debate
The White Paper, December 1972
The Aims and Objectives of Early Childhood Education
Organization and Control
Physical Setting: A Visit to a London Nursery School
Teachers and Their Training
Financing Early Childhood Education
Instructional Methods
Research on Early Childhood Education
Bibliography
5 Early Childhood Education in Canada
Introduction
Enrollments, Preschool Education (1960-1970)
Issues of Debate
The Aims and Objectives of Early Childhood Education
Organization and Control
Physical Setting: A Visit to a Toronto Kindergarten
Teachers and Their Training
Financing Early Childhood Education
Instructional Methods
Research on Early Childhood Education
Bibliography
6 Early Childhood Education in Sweden
Introduction
Enrollments, Preschool Education (1960-1970)
Issues of Debate
The Aims and Objectives of Early Childhood Education
Organization and Control
Physical Setting: A Visit to a Kungsbacka Kindergarten
Teachers and Their Training
Financing Early Childhood Education
Instructional Methods
Research on Early Childhood Education
Bibliography
7 Early Childhood Education in France
Introduction
Enrollments, Preschool Education (1960-1970)
Issues of Debate
The Aims and Objectives of the Ecole Maternelle
Organization and Control
Physical Setting: A Visit to a Parisian Kindergarten
Teachers and Their Training
Financing Early Childhood Education
Instructional Methods
Research on Early Childhood Education
Bibliography
8 Early Childhood Education in Italy
Introduction
Enrollments, Preschool Education (1960-1970)
Issues of Debate
The Aims and Objectives of Early Childhood Education
Organization and Control
Physical Setting: A Visit to a Scuola Materna in Rome
Teachers and Their Training
Financing Early Childhood Education
Instructional Methods
Research on Early Childhood Education
Bibliography
9 Early Childhood Education in Belgium
Introduction
Enrollments, Preschool Education (1960-1970)
Issues of Debate
The Aims and Objectives of Early Childhood Education
Organization and Control
Physical Setting: A Visit to an Angleur Kindergarten
Teachers and Their Training
Financing Early Childhood Education
Instructional Methods
Research on Early Childhood Education
Bibliography
10 Early Childhood Education in Germany
Introduction
Enrollments, Preschool Education (1960-1970)
Issues of Debate
The Aims and Objectives of Early Childhood Education
Organization and Control
Physical Setting: A Visit to a Hessen Kindergarten
Teachers and Their Training
Financing Early Childhood Education
Instructional Methods
Research on Early Childhood Education
Bibliography
11 Early Childhood Education in The Netherlands
Introduction
Enrollments, Preschool Education (1960-1970)
Issues of Debate
The Aims and Objectives of Early Childhood Education
Organization and Control
Physical Setting: A Visit to a Utrecht Kindergarten
Teachers and Their Training
Financing Early Childhood Education
Instructional Methods
Research on Early Childhood Education
Bibliography
12 Implications for American Early Childhood Education
Background
Sociological Changes
The Changing Role of Preschool
Conclusions
Bibliography
Index
