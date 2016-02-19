Early Brain Damage V2
Early Brain Damage, Volume 2: Neurobiology and Behavior, is the second of two volumes that provide a comprehensive overview of the many facets of research on the topic of brain damage sustained early in life. The present volume focuses on controlled experimentation on laboratory animals, and emphasizes the anatomical and physiological correlates of early brain-insult as well as the behavioral changes that may follow central nervous system damage early in life. This book is organized into three parts. Part I examines recent advances in anatomy and physiology, and covers topics such as axonal sprouting and changes in brain areas somewhat removed from the actual site of damage. Part II emphasizes current knowledge about the behavioral effects of specific lesions, such as those of the frontal or posterior cortical areas. Part III examines factors that can affect the response to early brain damage, including genetics, environmental conditions after early injury, and the differential effects resulting from sparing small fragments of a brain area.
This book was written for researchers and professional personnel interested in the topic of brain damage, and especially toward those interested in the many developmental brain-damage issues emanating from laboratory animal studies and human case reports.
I. Anatomy and Physiology
1. Neuronal Reaction to Injury during Development
Introduction to the Field
Cytological Maturation Related to Nature of Response to Injury
Considerations in Comparing Results and Drawing Conclusions
Summary Statements
2. Embryonic Dopaminergic Neurons in Culture and as Transplants
Introduction
Embryonic Dopaminergic Neurons in Primary Monolayer Cultures
Embryonic Dopaminergic Neurons in Three-Dimensional Aggregate Cultures
Transplantation of Embryonic Dopaminergic Neurons into Adult Rodent Brains
3. Lesion-Induced Sprouting in the Red Nucleus at the Early Developmental Stage
Introduction
Sprouting and Formation of New Synapses in Red Nucleus Neurons following Ipsilateral Cerebral Cortex Lesions
Effect of Ganglioside Application on Synaptic Plasticity
4. Multiple Effects of Lesions on Brain Structure in Young Rats
Introduction
Some Historical Background
Our Earlier Work on This Problem
Procedures
Results
Discussion
Conclusions
II. Behavioral Biology
5. A New Perspective for the Interpretation of Early Brain Damage
Introduction
Secondary Reactions after Brain Damage in Adult Animals
Sources of Potential Age-Related Differences in Secondary Reactions after Brain Damage
Needs and Behavioral Strategies of Young Animals
Assessing the Effects of Early Brain Damage
Summary and Conclusions
6. Early Brain Damage and Time Course of Behavioral Dysfunction: Parallels with Neural Maturation
Introduction
Age-Brain-Damage Relationship: The Lateral Hypothalamus
Relationship between Development of the Lateral Hypothalamus, Brain Damage, and Behavioral Dysfunction
Conclusions
7. Behavioral and Anatomical Studies of Rats with Complete or Partial Decortication in Infancy
Introduction
The Role of Subcortical Structures in Sparing
The Role of Cortical Structures in Sparing
Conclusions
8. Functional Development of the Prefrontal System
Introduction
The Prefrontal System: Anatomical Relationships
Immediate Effects of Early Damage
Long-Term Effects of Early Damage
Maturation of Prefrontal Connections
Summary and Conclusions
9. The Effects of Early Cerebellar Hemispherectomy in the Rat: Behavioral; Neuroanatomical, and Electrophysiological Sequelae
Introduction
The Effects of Cerebellar Hemispherectomy at Early and Later Ages on Locomotor Behavior
Quantitative Relations between Aberrant and Normal Cerebellorubral Connections
Electrical Activity in the Red Nuclei after Early Cerebellar Hemispherectomy
Conclusion
10. Neonatal Cerebral Hemispherectomy: A Model for Postlesion Reorganization of the Brain
Introduction
Neurological and Behavioral Studies
Anatomical Studies
Discussion
Conclusions
11. Bases of Recoveries from Perinatal Injuries to the Cerebral Cortex
Introduction
Our First Approaches to the Problem
Nature of the Spatial Vision of Decorticated Mammals
The Equipotential Function of the Cerebral Cortex
Effects of Early Injuries to the Holistic System
Reflections, Suggestions, and Conclusions
12. Consequences of Early Visual Cortex Damage in Cats
Introduction
Behavioral Consequences of Visual Cortex Damage
Neural Consequences of Visual Cortex Damage
Critical Periods
Relationships between Brain and Behavior
13. Olfactory Bulb Control of Sexual Function
Introduction
Olfactory Bulbectomy and Masculine Copulatory Behavior
Olfactory Bulbectomy and Feminine Copulatory Behavior
Effects of Olfactory Bulbectomy in Juveniles and Neonates
Conclusions
14. Organismic Set-Point System in Dorsomedial Hypothalamic Nuclei
Introduction
Food Intake
Intermediary Metabolism
Extra- and Intracellular Thirst Mechanisms
Hormones
Organismic Resetting Hypothesis
III. Variables Interacting with Early Brain Damage
15. Roots to the Future: Gene-Environment Coaction and Individual Vulnerability to Neural Insult
General Overview
Gene-Environment Interactions and Correlations
Vulnerability to Brain Insult
General Overview Revisited
16. Sex-Steroid-Induced Alterations in the Behavioral Effects of Brain Damage
Introduction
Psychoneuroendocrine Functions of the Septum
Interaction of Estrogen and Septal Lesions in Adult Male Rats
Interaction of Testosterone and Septal Lesions in Adult Female Rats
Implications and Directions for Future Research
17. Some Factors Affecting Behavior after Brain Damage Early in Life
The Kennard Principle
Factors Affecting the Results of Infant-Lesion Studies
Complete versus Subtotal Lesions Made in Infancy
Effect of Subtotal Lesions in Infancy and Adulthood
Compensation or Reorganization?
Summary and Conclusions
18. Early Brain Damage and Early Environment
Introduction
The Study of the Age Factor: Some Methodological Problems
Interactions between Environment, Lesion, and Age: Behavioral Studies
Interactions between Environment, Lesion, and Age: Brain Measures
Conclusion: The Kennard Principle Needs Qualification
