Early Brain Damage V1
1st Edition
Research Orientations and Clinical Observations
Early Brain Damage, Volume 1: Research Orientations and Clinical Observations, is the first of two volumes that provide a comprehensive overview of the many facets of research on the topic of brain damage sustained early in life. The present volume features a collection of chapters oriented toward early brain damage in human clinical populations. It is organized into four parts. Part I presents research strategies and theoretical issues, such as intermodal compensation and evolutionary considerations, relating to early brain-damage phenomena. Part II presents research on animal models of infant neuropathological conditions such as hypoxia, fetal radiation, locomotor hyperactivity, and attentional disorders. Part III is concerned with short-term and long-term neurological effects of brain damage in children, including chapters on perinatal asphyxia, behavioral consequences of cerebral insult sustained during infancy, and correlates of early generalized brain dysfunction in children. Part IV presents chapters on cerebral lateralization and higher-order functions as they are altered by early brain damage. This book was written for researchers and professionals interested in the topic of brain damage, and especially those interested in the developmental brain-damage issues emanating from laboratory animal studies and human case reports.
I. Research Strategies and Theoretical Issues
1. Intermodal Compensation following Damage or Deprivation: A Review of Behavioral and Neural Evidence
Introduction
Intermodal Compensation
Compensatory Hypertrophy in the CNS
CNS Evidence for Functional Reallocation
Prosthetic Facilitation of Compensatory Processes
Possible Neural Bases for Active Reorganization
Summary and Conclusions
References
2. Evolutionary Advantages and Limitations of Early Plasticity
Prologue
Introduction: Evolution of Restricted Areas of Ontogenetic Flexibility in Higher Organisms
Conservativeness in the Origins and Maintenance of Information
Subsystems and Hierarchical Structure
Least Underlying Change: Resemblances between Ontogeny and Phylogeny
Biasing Subsystems Costs Less Than Organizing Them
Conservation of Neurons and the Crowding Hypothesis
References
3. Lesion-Induced Neuroplasticity and the Sparing or Recovery of Function following Early Brain Damage
Introduction
Evolution of the Hypothesis
Functional Significance of Lesion-Induced Reorganization of Circuitry
Strategies for Evaluating the Functional Consequences of Lesion-Induced Growth
Conclusions
References
II. Animal Models of Pathological States
4. Early Brain Damage due to Hypoxia
Survival during Hypoxia
Chronic Effects of Hypoxia
Relevance to Human Pathology
References
5. The Ontogeny of Locomotor Behavior following Lesions of Brain Dopamine Neuronal Projections in the Neonatal Rat
Introduction
Brain Dopamine and Locomotion
The Effect of Neonatal Brain Dopamine Depletion on Locomotor Activity
Pharmacological Studies in Dopamine-Depleted Neonatal Rats
The Effect of Neonatal Brain Dopamine Depletion on the Acquisition of Operant Behavior
Summary
References
6. Early Brain Damage and Attentional Deficit Disorder: An Animal Model
Background
Animal Research
Directions for Future Research
References
7. Recovery or Malformation after Fetal Radiation and Other Injuries
Introduction
Regulation, Morphogenetic Fields, and Recovery from Injury
Cell Contacts and Junctions in the Neural Plate and Tube
Interactions between the Epithelium (Neuroepithelium) and the Extracellular Matrix, including the Basement Membrane
Radiation as an Experimental Tool in Studying Mammalian Regulation and Malformation
Current Studies of Successful and Failed Regulation in Developing Rats
Concluding Remarks
References
III. Short- and Long-Term Neurological Effects of Brain Damage in Children
8. The Neurological Outcome of Perinatal Asphyxia
Introduction
Neuropathological Features
Clinical Aspects
Diagnosis
Clinicopathological Correlations
Conclusions
References
9 Obstetrics, Neonatal Neurology, and Later Outcome
Introduction
The Perinatal Project Groningen
Conclusion
References
10 Behavioral Consequences of Cerebral Insult in Infancy
Introduction
Neural Plasticity and Equipotentiality
Other Insults to the Infant Brain
Conclusions
References
11 Neuropsychological Correlates of Early Generalized Brain Dysfunction in Children
Introduction
Effects of Early Generalized Damage
Areas in Need of Further Research
Summary and Conclusions
References
IV Cerebral Lateralization and Higher-Order Functions
12 Functional and Neuronal Plasticity: The Evidence from Callosal Agenesis
Introduction
Background
Behavioral and Cognitive Consequences of Callosal Agenesis
Compensatory Mechanisms: Neurological, Functional, and Behavioral
Effects of Postnatal-Prematurity Callosal Lesions
General Conclusions
References
13. Early Brain Damage and the Ontogenesis of Functional Asymmetry
Introduction
Brain Damage and Manual Dominance
Brain Damage and Trophic Changes
Brain Damage and Higher Cognitive Functions
Summary and General Conclusions
References
14. The Effects of Cortical Lesions in Children: Language and Visual Functions
Introduction
Acquired Aphasia in Children with Early Left-Hemisphere Lesions
Visual Functions following Early Visual-Cortex Damage
General Conclusion
References
15. Early and Long-Term Recovery from Brain Damage in Children and Adults: Evolution of Concepts of Localization; Plasticity, and Recovery
Evolution of Current Concepts
Emerging Sources of Ambiguity in Lesion Experiments
Time and Other Interacting Factors
Mechanisms of Recovery Indicated after Hemispherectomy and Commissurotomy
Early Recovery and Later Degeneration
Long-Term Recovery or Development of Functions
Diaschisis
Discharging Lesions: Epilepsy
Principles of Organization, Disorganization, and Reorganization
Conclusions
References
16. Early Brain Injury and Cognitive Development
Introduction
Early Plasticity
Early Vulnerability
A Reformulation
Conclusion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
