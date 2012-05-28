Early Arthritis, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455739325, 9781455744367

Early Arthritis, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics, Volume 38-2

1st Edition

Authors: Karen Torralba Francisco Quismorio Richard Panush
eBook ISBN: 9781455744367
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455739325
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th May 2012
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description


To ensure the best possible clinical outcomes for arthritis patients, it is essential that they be seen early and treated appropriately at the earliest opportunity.  Early therapy has proven much more effective than that given late.  This issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics of North America brings the rheumatologist up to date on the latest treatments and interventions in evolving arthritis and established early arthritis.  Topics covered include early rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, undifferentiated arthritis, oligoarthritis, osteoarthritis, and others.  Imaging modalities are addressed as well as various contemporary treatments including biologics.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455744367
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455739325

About the Authors

Karen Torralba Author

Francisco Quismorio Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine and Pathology, Division of Rheumatology, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California

Richard Panush Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.