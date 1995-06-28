Early Adventures in Biochemistry, Volume 1

Contents. Acknowledgements (M.G. Ord and L.A. Stocken). Chapter 1: Introduction. Chapter 2: Biochemistry Before 1900. The Analytical Basis of Biochemistry. Vitalism and the Cell Theory. The Acceptance of the Cell Theory and the Downfall of Vitalism: 1850:1897. From Physiological Chemistry to Biochemistry. Chapter 3: Early Metabolic Studies: Energy Needs and the Composition of the Diet. The Determination of Energy Needs. Dietary Requirements. Nutritional Deficiency Diseases and the Discovery of the Vitamins. Other Dietetically Important Factors. Growth Studies with Microorganisms. Metabolic Diseases. Genetic Diseases. Chapter 4: Carbohydrate Utilization: Glycolysis and Related Activities. Introduction. Development of Analytical Techniques. The Glycolytic Pathways. Glycogen Breakdown and Synthesis. Glycolysis and Muscle Contraction. Chapter 5: Aspects of Carbohydrate Oxidation, Electron Transfer, and Oxidative Phosphorylation. Measurement of Oxygen Uptake. The "Cycle" Concept. Some Steps in the Tricarboxylic Acid Cycle. Terminal Oxidation: The Cytochrome Chain. Oxidative Phosphorylation. Chapter 6: Amino Acid Catabolism in Animals. Amino Acid Catabolism: The Role of the Liver. Experimental Procedures. The Urea Cycle. Amino Acid Oxidation and the Release of Ammonia. Transamination. Pyridoxal Phosphate (Vitamin B6) as Coenzyme for Transamination. Chapter 7: The Utilization of Fatty Acids. Classical Fatty Acid Oxidation. The Fatty Acid Spiral. Fatty Acid Synthesis. Chapter 8: The Impact of Isotopes: 1925-1965. Introduction. The Detection of Isotopes. The Availability of Isotopes for Biochemical Use. The Dynamic State of Body Constituents. Studies with Deuterium. 14C Acetate and Cholesterol Biosynthesis. Studies with 32p. The Calvin Cycle. Chapter 9: Biochemistry and the Cell. The Age of Classical Microscopy: ca. 1840-1940. Techniques in Visible Microscopy. Unveiling Cell Ultrastructure. The Intracellular Organelles. The Cell (Plasma) Membrane. Chapter 10: Concepts of Protein Structure and Function. 1800-1940. The Introduction of Chromatography: The Analytical Revolution. The Three-Dimensional Structure of Insulin Enzymes. Appendix 1: Chronological Summary of Main Events up to ca. 1960. Appendix 2: Principal Metabolic Pathways. Author Index. Subject Index.