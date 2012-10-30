Ear, Nose & Throat - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729582063

Ear, Nose & Throat

1st Edition

General Practice: The Integrative Approach Series

Authors: Kerryn Phelps Craig Hassed
eBook ISBN: 9780729582063
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone Australia
Published Date: 30th October 2012
Description

Ear, nose and throat - General Practice: The Integrative Approach. This chapter is a brief summation of commonly encountered otolaryngology, head and neck issues in general practice including the ear, rhinology, vestibular disorders, tonsillar and peritonsillar disorders. It is not exhaustive but, rather, aims to give the reader an understanding of common problems and assist in management.

English
© Churchill Livingstone Australia 2010
Churchill Livingstone Australia
9780729582063

Kerryn Phelps

Conjoint Professor, School of Public Health and Community Medicine, University of NSW

Craig Hassed

Senior Clinical Lecturer, Deputy Head of Department, Department of General Practice, Monash University

