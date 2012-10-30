Ear, Nose & Throat
1st Edition
General Practice: The Integrative Approach Series
Authors: Kerryn Phelps Craig Hassed
eBook ISBN: 9780729582063
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone Australia
Published Date: 30th October 2012
Description
Ear, nose and throat - General Practice: The Integrative Approach. This chapter is a brief summation of commonly encountered otolaryngology, head and neck issues in general practice including the ear, rhinology, vestibular disorders, tonsillar and peritonsillar disorders. It is not exhaustive but, rather, aims to give the reader an understanding of common problems and assist in management.
About the Author
Kerryn Phelps
Affiliations and Expertise
Conjoint Professor, School of Public Health and Community Medicine, University of NSW
Craig Hassed
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Clinical Lecturer, Deputy Head of Department, Department of General Practice, Monash University
