Ear, Nose, and Throat Conditions, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323448598, 9780323448796

Ear, Nose, and Throat Conditions, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 46-4

1st Edition

Authors: Daniel Smeak
eBook ISBN: 9780323448796
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323448598
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 27th May 2016
Description

Daniel Smeak has assembled an expert team of authors on the topic of Ear, Nose, and Throat Conditions. Article topics include: Treatment of Recurrent Deep Infection After Total Ear Canal Ablation and Lateral Bulla Osteotomy, Diagnosis and Management of Cholesteatomas in Dogs, Current Treatment Options for Auricular Hematomas, Management of Otic and Nasopharyngeal, and Nasal Polyps in Cats and Dogs; Nose and Nasal Planum Neoplasia Reconstruction, Surgical Approaches to the Nasal Cavity and Sinuses, Reconstruction of Congenital Nose and Cleft Primary Palate and Lip Disorders, and more!

About the Authors

Daniel Smeak Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Veterinary Clinical Sciences Colorado State University

