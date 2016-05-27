Ear, Nose, and Throat Conditions, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 46-4

Daniel Smeak has assembled an expert team of authors on the topic of Ear, Nose, and Throat Conditions. Article topics include: Treatment of Recurrent Deep Infection After Total Ear Canal Ablation and Lateral Bulla Osteotomy, Diagnosis and Management of Cholesteatomas in Dogs, Current Treatment Options for Auricular Hematomas, Management of Otic and Nasopharyngeal, and Nasal Polyps in Cats and Dogs; Nose and Nasal Planum Neoplasia Reconstruction, Surgical Approaches to the Nasal Cavity and Sinuses, Reconstruction of Congenital Nose and Cleft Primary Palate and Lip Disorders, and more!