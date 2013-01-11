Ear, Nose and Throat and Head and Neck Surgery
4th Edition
An Illustrated Colour Text
Table of Contents
The ear
Basic concepts. Audiometry, vestibulometry, and radiology. Hearing loss - general introduction and childhood aetiology. Hearing loss - adult aetiology. Aids to hearing. Otalgia. Otorrhoea. Complications of middle ear infections. Facial palsy. Disorders of balance - introduction and otological causes. Disorders of balance - non-otological causes. Tinnitus. The auricle(pinna) and ear wax. Otological trauma and foreign bodies. Aural drops.
Nose and para nasal sinuses
Anatomy and physiology. Symptoms, signs and investigations. Allergic and vasomotor rhinitis. Nasal polyps and foreign bodies. Nasal infections. Nasal septal pathologies and choanal atresia. Facial trauma. Complications of facial trauma. Facial plastic surgery. Epistaxis. Acute and chronic sinusitis. Head and neck pain 1 Head and neck pain 2.
The throat.
Anatomy and physiology. Symptoms, signs and examination. Dysphonia - organic causes. Dysphonia - non-organic causes. Stridor. Laryngotracheal injury. Maintenance and protection of the airway. Postoperative care and complications of artificial airways. Sore throats. Tonsillectomy and adenoidal conditions. Dysphagia. Salivary glands. Snoring and sleep apnoea. Oral cavity. Foreign bodies. ENT aspects of HIV infection.
Head and Neck Neoplasia
Basic concepts. Neck lumps - introduction. Neck lumps - paediatric conditions. Neck lumps - adult conditions. Neck lumps - management of malignant lumps. Laryngeal neoplasia. Laryngeal surgery and post-laryngectomy rehabilitation. Neoplasia of the oral cavity. Neoplasia of the oropharynx. Neoplasia of the hypopharynx. Neoplasia of the nasopharynx. Neoplasia of the nose and paranasal sinuses. Neoplasia of the salivary glands. Neoplasia of the ear. Terminal care.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 132
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2012
- Published:
- 11th January 2013
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702044199
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702057649
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702051142
About the Authors
Ram Dhillon Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant ENT, Head and Neck Surgeon, Northwick, Park Hospital and Clinical Research Centre, Middlesex, London
Charles East Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant ENT, Head and Neck Surgeon, Royal National Throat, Nose and Ear Hospital, The Royal Free Hampstead NHS Trust, London, UK