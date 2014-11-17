Ear Implants, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323340427, 9780323340410

Ear Implants, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 47-6

1st Edition

Authors: Colin Driscoll
eBook ISBN: 9780323340410
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323340427
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 17th November 2014
Description

Guest Editors Colin L. Driscoll and Brian A. Neff have brought together leading experts to review the current state of active middle ear implants. This issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics will explore the history of device development to aid in understanding what has led to successful platforms. Articles in this issue include: Sound Transfer of Active Middle Ear Implants; Historical Development of Active Middle Ear Implants; Vibrant Soundbridge Rehabilitation of Conductive and Mixed Hearing Loss; Vibrant Soundbridge Rehabilitation of Sensorineural Hearing Loss; The Envoy Esteem Implantable Hearing System; Implantable Hearing Devices: The Ototronix MAXUM System; and Otologics Active Middle Ear Implants.

About the Authors

Colin Driscoll Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Mayo Clinic

