Ear Implants, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 47-6

Guest Editors Colin L. Driscoll and Brian A. Neff have brought together leading experts to review the current state of active middle ear implants. This issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics will explore the history of device development to aid in understanding what has led to successful platforms. Articles in this issue include: Sound Transfer of Active Middle Ear Implants; Historical Development of Active Middle Ear Implants; Vibrant Soundbridge Rehabilitation of Conductive and Mixed Hearing Loss; Vibrant Soundbridge Rehabilitation of Sensorineural Hearing Loss; The Envoy Esteem Implantable Hearing System; Implantable Hearing Devices: The Ototronix MAXUM System; and Otologics Active Middle Ear Implants.