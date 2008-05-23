Ear Acupuncture - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443068997, 9780702033179

Ear Acupuncture

1st Edition

A Practical Guide

Authors: Kajsa Landgren
eBook ISBN: 9780702033179
Hardcover ISBN: 9780443068997
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 23rd May 2008
Page Count: 224
Description

Ear Acupuncture provides an up-to-date practical guide to the principles and practice of Chinese and Western ear acupuncture. Written clearly with a practical and sensible approach, this book is aimed at both the student and also the practitioner. Excellent two-colour illustrations are used throughout to illustrate the text. Additionally, it integrates the Chinese and Western opinions and also includes chapters covering ear acupuncture used in the treatment of addiction and also the Western theories about how acupuncture works.

Key Features

  • Written with a practical and very sensible approach
  • Clearly presented and easy to read
  • Excellent 2-colour illustrations are used throughout to illustrate the text
  • Includes an appendix of acupuncture points

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 The history of ear acupuncture

Chapter 2 A brief look at Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM)

Chapter 3 Differences between ear and body acupuncture

Chapter 4 Other Microsystems

Chapter 5 Explanatory models for acupuncture

Chapter 6 The ear: its parts and acupuncture points

Chapter 7 The reflex points

Chapter 8 Functional points

Chapter 9 Equipment

Chapter 10 Examination of the ear

Chapter 11 Method

Chapter 12 Treatment suggestions

Chapter 13 NADA: using ear acupuncture to fight addiction

Bibliography

Point Index

Index

About the Author

Kajsa Landgren

Affiliations and Expertise

Practising Acupuncturist, Helsingborg, Sweden

