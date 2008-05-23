Ear Acupuncture
1st Edition
A Practical Guide
Description
Ear Acupuncture provides an up-to-date practical guide to the principles and practice of Chinese and Western ear acupuncture. Written clearly with a practical and sensible approach, this book is aimed at both the student and also the practitioner. Excellent two-colour illustrations are used throughout to illustrate the text. Additionally, it integrates the Chinese and Western opinions and also includes chapters covering ear acupuncture used in the treatment of addiction and also the Western theories about how acupuncture works.
Key Features
- Written with a practical and very sensible approach
- Clearly presented and easy to read
- Excellent 2-colour illustrations are used throughout to illustrate the text
- Includes an appendix of acupuncture points
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 The history of ear acupuncture
Chapter 2 A brief look at Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM)
Chapter 3 Differences between ear and body acupuncture
Chapter 4 Other Microsystems
Chapter 5 Explanatory models for acupuncture
Chapter 6 The ear: its parts and acupuncture points
Chapter 7 The reflex points
Chapter 8 Functional points
Chapter 9 Equipment
Chapter 10 Examination of the ear
Chapter 11 Method
Chapter 12 Treatment suggestions
Chapter 13 NADA: using ear acupuncture to fight addiction
Bibliography
Point Index
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2008
- Published:
- 23rd May 2008
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702033179
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780443068997
About the Author
Kajsa Landgren
Affiliations and Expertise
Practising Acupuncturist, Helsingborg, Sweden