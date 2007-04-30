E-Journal Invasion
1st Edition
A Cataloguer’s Guide to Survival
Table of Contents
How the internet changed the lives of catalogers; New rules and issues for e-journals in the library setting; Aggregators; Local approach: Experience of California State University, Northridge; Current and future issues of cataloging.
Description
Written by an authoritative practitioner, this book explores the changing nature of cataloguing in the aftermath of e-journal invasion. It traces the development of the issue by examining changes in AACR2 and CONSER rules, focusing on the revision of AACR2, Chapter 12, and emergence of the concept of ‘Continuing Resources’. The book analyzes challenges of e-journal cataloguing that stem from an ever-growing number of online publications and aggregator databases. It assesses the complexities of incorporating commercially produced cataloguing into a local database, and offers practical solutions to the most common questions in the process. The book concludes with a look into the future of e-resource cataloguing from technical and conceptual standpoints.
Key Features
- Helps understand terminology and key elements of e-serials cataloguing with examples
- Focuses on challenges of e-journal cataloguing in aggregator database environments
- Explores local considerations for implimetation of commercial cataloguing products
Readership
Catalogers involved in providing access to electronic journals, as well as Technical Services managers considering purchase of commercially available e-journal MARC records; Vendors providing cataloging services
Details
No. of pages: 260
- 260
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2007
- Published:
- 30th April 2007
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780631103
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781843341932
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843341444
About the Authors
Helen Heinrich Author
Helen Heinrich is Cataloging Coordinator at the California State University. Prior to that, she had more than 13 years of experience in cataloguing at the Getty Research Institute, Research Library in Los Angeles. She currently serves on the IFLA Standing Committee on Serials and Other Continuing Resources.
Affiliations and Expertise
California State University, USA