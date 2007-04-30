E-Journal Invasion - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843341444, 9781780631103

E-Journal Invasion

1st Edition

A Cataloguer’s Guide to Survival

Authors: Helen Heinrich
eBook ISBN: 9781780631103
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843341932
Paperback ISBN: 9781843341444
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 30th April 2007
Page Count: 260
Table of Contents

How the internet changed the lives of catalogers; New rules and issues for e-journals in the library setting; Aggregators; Local approach: Experience of California State University, Northridge; Current and future issues of cataloging.

Description

Written by an authoritative practitioner, this book explores the changing nature of cataloguing in the aftermath of e-journal invasion. It traces the development of the issue by examining changes in AACR2 and CONSER rules, focusing on the revision of AACR2, Chapter 12, and emergence of the concept of ‘Continuing Resources’. The book analyzes challenges of e-journal cataloguing that stem from an ever-growing number of online publications and aggregator databases. It assesses the complexities of incorporating commercially produced cataloguing into a local database, and offers practical solutions to the most common questions in the process. The book concludes with a look into the future of e-resource cataloguing from technical and conceptual standpoints.

Key Features

  • Helps understand terminology and key elements of e-serials cataloguing with examples
  • Focuses on challenges of e-journal cataloguing in aggregator database environments
  • Explores local considerations for implimetation of commercial cataloguing products

Readership

Catalogers involved in providing access to electronic journals, as well as Technical Services managers considering purchase of commercially available e-journal MARC records; Vendors providing cataloging services

About the Authors

Helen Heinrich Author

Helen Heinrich is Cataloging Coordinator at the California State University. Prior to that, she had more than 13 years of experience in cataloguing at the Getty Research Institute, Research Library in Los Angeles. She currently serves on the IFLA Standing Committee on Serials and Other Continuing Resources.

California State University, USA

