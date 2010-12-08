E-books in Academic Libraries
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Dedication
Acknowledgements
List of abbreviations
List of figures and tables
About the author
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: The (magical) world of-books
Emergence of e-books
What is an e-book?
E-book features in the academic context
Disadvantages of e-books
Chapter 3: Between publishers and library needs
E-book publishing
Integration of e-books
Chapter 4: Developing and managing e-book collections
Selection and purchasing
Providing access
Bibliographic records
De-selection
Interlibrary loan
Preservation
Chapter 5: Connecting with users
Bringing e-books to users
What users say
The University of Auckland Study
Usage statistics
Chapter 6: New opportunities
New ways of teaching and learning
A new kind of ‘book’
E-texts in the classroom
Chapter 7: Future considerations
Barriers to adoption
E-books in relation to study and research
Lack of relevant content
The opportunities e-books bring to academic libraries
The future of e-books in academic libraries
Index
Description
Written from the perspective of a librarian, this book offers a comprehensive overview of the impact of e-books on academic libraries. The author discusses advantages to both researchers and librarians and provides current examples of innovative uses of e-books in academic contexts. This book reviews the current situation in e-book publishing, and describes problems in managing e-books in libraries caused by the variety of purchase models and varying formats available, and the lack of standardisation. It discusses solutions for providing access and maintaining bibliographic control, looks at various initiatives to publicise and promote e-books, and compares e-book usage surveys to track changes in user preferences and behaviour over the last decade. E-books have already had a huge impact on academic libraries, and major advances in technology will bring further changes. There is a need for collaboration between libraries and publishers. The book concludes with reflections on the future of e-books in academic libraries.
Key Features
- Describes how e-books have changed library services and how they have enabled academic libraries to align with the e-learning initiatives of their universities
- Discusses problems with e-book collection development and management and lists examples of solutions
- Examines trends in user behaviour and acceptance of e-books
Readership
Librarians, e-book publishers, library students and researchers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2011
- Published:
- 8th December 2010
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780630502
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843345862
Reviews
...the author is bringing to a reader a wide range of interesting problems and facts… This is a very useful introductory text for those getting acquainted with the issues of e-books., Information Research
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Ksenija Mincic-Obradovic Author
Ksenija Minc?ic?-Obradovic? has been the Cataloguing Manager at the University of Auckland Library in New Zealand since 2002. She has worked in libraries in New Zealand and Serbia since 1983, in many different areas, including: medieval manuscripts, early printed books, current serials and preservation. Her current focuses are electronic books, collaboration and improving catalogue usability. She has published journal articles and given conference presentations and public lectures on these topics both in New Zealand and abroad. Ksenija served twice as a convenor of the LIANZA’s CatSIG Committee.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Auckland, New Zealand