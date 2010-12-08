E-books in Academic Libraries - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843345862, 9781780630502

E-books in Academic Libraries

1st Edition

Authors: Ksenija Mincic-Obradovic
eBook ISBN: 9781780630502
Paperback ISBN: 9781843345862
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 8th December 2010
Page Count: 224
Table of Contents

Dedication

Acknowledgements

List of abbreviations

List of figures and tables

About the author

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: The (magical) world of-books

Emergence of e-books

What is an e-book?

E-book features in the academic context

Disadvantages of e-books

Chapter 3: Between publishers and library needs

E-book publishing

Integration of e-books

Chapter 4: Developing and managing e-book collections

Selection and purchasing

Providing access

Bibliographic records

De-selection

Interlibrary loan

Preservation

Chapter 5: Connecting with users

Bringing e-books to users

What users say

The University of Auckland Study

Usage statistics

Chapter 6: New opportunities

New ways of teaching and learning

A new kind of ‘book’

E-texts in the classroom

Chapter 7: Future considerations

Barriers to adoption

E-books in relation to study and research

Lack of relevant content

The opportunities e-books bring to academic libraries

The future of e-books in academic libraries

Index

Description

Written from the perspective of a librarian, this book offers a comprehensive overview of the impact of e-books on academic libraries. The author discusses advantages to both researchers and librarians and provides current examples of innovative uses of e-books in academic contexts. This book reviews the current situation in e-book publishing, and describes problems in managing e-books in libraries caused by the variety of purchase models and varying formats available, and the lack of standardisation. It discusses solutions for providing access and maintaining bibliographic control, looks at various initiatives to publicise and promote e-books, and compares e-book usage surveys to track changes in user preferences and behaviour over the last decade. E-books have already had a huge impact on academic libraries, and major advances in technology will bring further changes. There is a need for collaboration between libraries and publishers. The book concludes with reflections on the future of e-books in academic libraries.

Key Features

  • Describes how e-books have changed library services and how they have enabled academic libraries to align with the e-learning initiatives of their universities
  • Discusses problems with e-book collection development and management and lists examples of solutions
  • Examines trends in user behaviour and acceptance of e-books

Readership

Librarians, e-book publishers, library students and researchers

Details

No. of pages:
224
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780630502
Paperback ISBN:
9781843345862

...the author is bringing to a reader a wide range of interesting problems and facts… This is a very useful introductory text for those getting acquainted with the issues of e-books., Information Research

About the Authors

Ksenija Mincic-Obradovic Author

Ksenija Minc?ic?-Obradovic? has been the Cataloguing Manager at the University of Auckland Library in New Zealand since 2002. She has worked in libraries in New Zealand and Serbia since 1983, in many different areas, including: medieval manuscripts, early printed books, current serials and preservation. Her current focuses are electronic books, collaboration and improving catalogue usability. She has published journal articles and given conference presentations and public lectures on these topics both in New Zealand and abroad. Ksenija served twice as a convenor of the LIANZA’s CatSIG Committee.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Auckland, New Zealand

