E-book Publishing Success - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843340997, 9781780632094

E-book Publishing Success

1st Edition

How Anyone Can Write, Compile and Sell E-Books on the Internet

Authors: Kingsley Oghjojafor
Paperback ISBN: 9781843340997
eBook ISBN: 9781780632094
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 31st May 2005
Page Count: 180
Table of Contents

Part 1 Writing and compiling your e-book: What are e-books?; Choosing a subject; Research the market before you start writing; Writing your e-book; Preparing an attractive graphic cover for the e-book; Compiling your writing into an e-book; E-book compilers; Copyright protection for your e-book. Part 2 Publishing and marketing your e-book to millions of people: Uploading your e-book to the Internet; Designing a website for your e-book; Selling your e-book; Free ways of promoting and marketing your e-book; Using free articles to promote your e-book online; Promote and market your e-book with a free demo version and e-zine; Using affiliate programmes and pay-per-click to sell your e-book; Use auto responders to promote your e-book; Offline ways of promoting and marketing your e-book; Day-to-day marketing and promotional plan for your e-book.

Description

This book contains detailed and easy-to-digest information on all aspects of writing, preparing and marketing electronic books (ebooks). It covers such aspects as: How to develop ideas to write about; How to start the compilation of the ebook; How to choose the correct ebook compiling software; How to publish the ebook; How to promote and market the ebook online and offline; How to create a website and auto responders for selling the ebook; How to collect payment from the website for selling the ebook· How to set up affiliate programmes for selling the ebook.

Key Features

  • Very practical so that even someone who has never used a computer before can benefit from the book
  • Contains links to a lot of free tools that will help anyone compile and sell his/her ebook online
  • Includes setting up a website to promote the ebook and accepting credit cards on the website

Readership

Information professionals, IT professionals and academics; individuals interested in publishing their own e-book.

Details

No. of pages:
180
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
Paperback ISBN:
9781843340997
eBook ISBN:
9781780632094

About the Authors

Kingsley Oghjojafor Author

Kingsley Oghjojafor holds a degree in Mass Communication with special skills and interest in the Internet. He is engaged in providing training on the use of the Internet, website design and hosting, ebooks writing and compiling, and Internet marketing.

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant, Nigeria

