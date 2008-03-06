E-Book - Clinical Application of Neuromuscular Techniques, Volume 1
2nd Edition
The Upper Body
Description
The book discusses theories and physiology relevant to the manual treatment of chronic pain, especially as it regards the soft tissues of the upper body. Step-by-step protocols that address each muscle of a region and a regional approach to treatment are features that make this book unique. A structural review of each region, including ligaments and functional anatomy, adds value for new students and practitioners alike.
Key Features
- Comprehensive ‘one-stop’ text on care of somatic pain and dysfunction
- Designed and written to meet the needs of those working with neuromuscular dysfunction in a variety of professions
- All muscles covered from perspective of assessment & treatment of myofascial pain
- Describes the normal anatomy and physiology as well as the dysfunctions which may arise
- Gives indications for treatments and guidance on making the appropriate treatment choice for each patient
- Combines NMT, MET, PR and much more to give a variety of treatment options for each case
- Describes the different NMT techniques in relation to the joint anatomy involved
- Practical step-by-step technique descriptions
- Includes not only manual techniques but also acupuncture, hydrotherapies and nutritional support as well as guidance for the patient in the use of self-help approaches
- Two-color format
- Up-to-date evidence based content
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2008
- Published:
- 6th March 2008
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702032974
About the Author
Leon Chaitow
Leon Chaitow ND DO is an internationally known and respected osteopathic and naturopathic practitioner and teacher of soft tissue manipulation methods of treatment. He is author of over 60 books, including a series on Advanced Soft Tissue Manipulation (Muscle Energy Techniques, Positional Release Techniques, Modern Neuromuscular Techniques) and also Palpation Skills; Cranial
Manipulation: Theory and Practice; Fibromyalgia Syndrome: A Practitioner’s Guide to Treatment, and many more. He is editor of the peer reviewed Journal of Bodywork and Movement Therapies, that offers a multidisciplinary perspective on physical methods of patient care. Leon Chaitow was for many years senior lecturer on the Therapeutic Bodywork degree courses which he helped to design at the School of Integrated Health, University of Westminster, London, where is he now an Honorary Fellow. He continues to teach and practice part-time in London, when not in Corfu, Greece where he focuses on his writing.
Affiliations and Expertise
Registered Osteopath and Naturopath; Honorary Fellow and Former Senior Lecturer, School of Life Sciences, University of Westminster, London, UK; Fellow, British Naturopathic Association.; Fellow, College of Osteopaths, UK
Judith DeLany
Judith DeLany LMT has spent over two decades developing neuromuscular therapy techniques and course curricula for manual practitioners as well as for massage schools and other educational venues. Her ongoing private trainings with the Tampa Bay Rays athletic trainers (professional baseball) as well as customized trainings for noteworthy US-based spas show incorporation of NMT into diverse settings. She has contributed a chapter to Chaitow’s Modern Neuromusular Techniques and Stillerman’s Modalities for Massage and Bodywork and co-authored contributions to Coughlin’s Principles and Practices of Manual Therapeutics and Micozzi’s Fundamentals of Complimentary and Alternative Medicine. As an international instructor of NMT American version™, co-author of three NMT textbooks, and associate editor for Journal of Bodywork and Movement Therapies, her professional focus aims to advance education in all healthcare professions to include myofascial therapies for acute and chronic pain syndromes. Judith DeLany resides in St. Petersburg, Florida where she is the director of and primary curriculum developer for NMT Center.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer in Neuromuscular Therapy, Director of NMT Center, St Petersburg, Florida, USA