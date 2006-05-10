E-Book Athletic Ability and the Anatomy of Motion
3rd Edition
Authors: Rolf Wirhed
eBook ISBN: 9780723435624
Paperback ISBN: 9780723433866
Imprint: Mosby Ltd.
Published Date: 10th May 2006
This book serves as a bridge between biomechanics and the practice of sport. By providing a detailed analysis of movement, it helps readers understand the important factors for maximizing performance. Valuable coverage is provided on the general characteristics of bones, joints, and muscles, as well as guidelines for flexibility and strength training that provide a firm theoretical framework for effective training. From this basis, the book explores the anatomy function of different parts of the body and examines the types of movement important in sports activities.
- The book's unique approach features a rigorous application of biomechanics to sport training.
- Mechanics are related to the use of muscles in specific sports.
- Coverage is both theoretical and practical, making the book useful both for academic study and as a training aid.
- Highly illustrated format helps readers understand key concepts and important details.
About the Author
Rolf Wirhed
Professor, University Lecturer in Biomechanics, Department of Physical Education and Health, Orebro, Sweden
