E-Book Athletic Ability and the Anatomy of Motion

This book serves as a bridge between biomechanics and the practice of sport. By providing a detailed analysis of movement, it helps readers understand the important factors for maximizing performance. Valuable coverage is provided on the general characteristics of bones, joints, and muscles, as well as guidelines for flexibility and strength training that provide a firm theoretical framework for effective training. From this basis, the book explores the anatomy function of different parts of the body and examines the types of movement important in sports activities.