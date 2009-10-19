Dysvascular and Diabetic Patient: Update in Diagnosis, Treatment and Rehabilitation, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437712636

Dysvascular and Diabetic Patient: Update in Diagnosis, Treatment and Rehabilitation, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics, Volume 20-4

1st Edition

Authors: Kevin Hakimi
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437712636
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 19th October 2009
Description

Articles include: “Pre-Operative Assesment of the Dysvascular/Diabetic Amputee,” “Prosthetic/Rehabilitation issues in the Dysvascular/Diabetic Amputee,” “Update in PVD and Claudication Rehabilitation,” “Update in Cardiac Rehabilitation,” “Pain Issues in the Dysvascular Diabetic Patient,” “Electrodiagnosis of in the Dysvascular Patient –Diabetic Neuropathy and Other Conditions,” “Skin Care and Prevention of Amputation in the Dysvascular Diabetic,” “Update in the in Diagnosis and Treatment of Diabetic Foot Infections,” “Dysvascular Issues in the Spinal Cord Patient”

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437712636

About the Authors

Kevin Hakimi Author

