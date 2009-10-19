Dysvascular and Diabetic Patient: Update in Diagnosis, Treatment and Rehabilitation, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics, Volume 20-4

Articles include: “Pre-Operative Assesment of the Dysvascular/Diabetic Amputee,” “Prosthetic/Rehabilitation issues in the Dysvascular/Diabetic Amputee,” “Update in PVD and Claudication Rehabilitation,” “Update in Cardiac Rehabilitation,” “Pain Issues in the Dysvascular Diabetic Patient,” “Electrodiagnosis of in the Dysvascular Patient –Diabetic Neuropathy and Other Conditions,” “Skin Care and Prevention of Amputation in the Dysvascular Diabetic,” “Update in the in Diagnosis and Treatment of Diabetic Foot Infections,” “Dysvascular Issues in the Spinal Cord Patient”