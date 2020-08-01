Master the evaluation and treatment of swallowing disorders! Dysphagia: Clinical Management in Adults and Children, 3rd Edition provides the information you need to diagnose and manage dysphagia in patients of all ages. Emphasizing evidence-based practice, this complete resource covers topics from esophageal disorders to respiratory and iatrogenic disorders. This edition adds a new Aging and Dysphagia chapter and is updated with the latest research and advances in dysphagia management. Written by speech-language pathology educators Michael E. Groher and Michael A. Crary, this guide helps you develop clinical reasoning skills and learn today’s best practices in dysphagia management.