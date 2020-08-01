Dysphagia - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323636483, 9780323636513

Dysphagia

3rd Edition

Clinical Management in Adults and Children

Authors: Michael Groher Michael Crary
eBook ISBN: 9780323636513
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323636483
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 1st August 2020
Page Count: 386
Description

Master the evaluation and treatment of swallowing disorders! Dysphagia: Clinical Management in Adults and Children, 3rd Edition provides the information you need to diagnose and manage dysphagia in patients of all ages. Emphasizing evidence-based practice, this complete resource covers topics from esophageal disorders to respiratory and iatrogenic disorders. This edition adds a new Aging and Dysphagia chapter and is updated with the latest research and advances in dysphagia management. Written by speech-language pathology educators Michael E. Groher and Michael A. Crary, this guide helps you develop clinical reasoning skills and learn today’s best practices in dysphagia management.

Key Features

  • Learning features include chapter outlines, learning objectives, and bullet-point summaries in each chapter, helping you focus on and master key content.
  • Emphasis on evidence-based practice prepares you to make and then properly support your diagnostic and treatment decisions.
  • Case histories promote critical thinking in realistic clinical situations.
  • Critical thinking questions help you assess your knowledge and reinforce understanding of the material.
  • Video clips on the Evolve companion website depict a range of swallowing disorders.

Table of Contents

PART I: FOUNDATIONS
1. Dysphagia Unplugged 
2. Normal Swallowing in Adults
PART II: DYSPHAGIA IN ADULTS
Section 1: Causes and Characteristics of Dysphagia
3. Aging and Dysphagia  NEW!
4. Adult Neurologic Disorders
5. Dysphagia and Head and Neck Cancer
6. Esophageal Disorders
7. Respiratory Disorders
8. Iatrogenic Disorders
Section 2: Evaluation of Swallowing
9. Clinical Evaluation of Adults
10. Imaging Swallowing Examinations: Videofluoroscopy and Endoscopy
Section 3: Approaches to Treatment
11. Treatment for Adults
12. Ethical Considerations
PART III: DYSPHAGIA IN INFANTS AND CHILDREN
13. Typical Feeding and Swallowing Development in Infants and Children
14. Disorders Affecting Feeding and Swallowing in Infants and Children
15. Evaluating Feeding and Swallowing in Infants and Children
16. Treatment of Feeding and Swallowing Difficulties in Infants and Children
Appendix (A-H)
Glossary

Details

No. of pages:
386
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2021
Published:
1st August 2020
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323636513
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323636483

About the Author

Michael Groher

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Truesdail Center for Communicative Disorders, University of Redlands, Redlands, CA

Michael Crary

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Speech-Language Pathology Co-Director, Swallowing Research Laboratory Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders University of Central Florida

