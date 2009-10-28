Dysphagia
1st Edition
Clinical Management in Adults and Children
Description
Develop the understanding and clinical reasoning skills you’ll need to confidently manage dysphagia in professional practice! This logically organized, evidence-based resource reflects the latest advancements in dysphagia in an approachable, student-friendly manner to help you master the clinical evaluation and diagnostic decision-making processes. Realistic case scenarios, detailed review questions, and up-to-date coverage of current testing procedures and issues in pediatric development prepare you for the conditions you’ll face in the clinical setting and provide an unparalleled foundation for professional success.
Key Features
- Comprehensive coverage addresses the full spectrum of dysphagia to strengthen your clinical evaluation and diagnostic decision-making skills.
- Logical, user-friendly organization incorporates chapter outlines, learning objectives, case histories, and chapter summaries to reinforce understanding and create a more efficient learning experience.
- Clinically relevant case examples and critical thinking questions throughout the text help you prepare for the clinical setting and strengthen your decision-making skills.
- Companion Evolve Resources website clarifies key diagnostic procedures with detailed video clips.
Table of Contents
Part 1: Foundations
1. Nature of the Problem
2. Normal Swallowing in Adults
3. Normal Swallowing and Development in the Term and Preterm Infant
Part 2: Causes and Characteristics of Dysphagia
4. Disorders in Infants and Children
5. Adult Neurologic Disorders
6. Head and Neck Cancer
7. Esophageal Disorders
8. Respiratory and Iatrogenic Disorders
Part 3: Evaluation of Swallowing
9. The Clinical Evaluation of Adults
10. The Instrumental Evaluation
11. Special Considerations in Evaluating Infants and Children
Part 4: Approaches to Treatment
12. Planning Treatment
13. Treatment for Infants and Children
14. Treatment for Adults
15. Ethical Considerations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2010
- Published:
- 28th October 2009
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323081214
About the Author
Michael Groher
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Truesdail Center for Communicative Disorders, University of Redlands, Redlands, CA
Michael Crary
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Speech-Language Pathology Co-Director, Swallowing Research Laboratory Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders University of Central Florida