Dysphagia - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323052986, 9780323081214

Dysphagia

1st Edition

Clinical Management in Adults and Children

Authors: Michael Groher Michael Crary
eBook ISBN: 9780323081214
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 28th October 2009
Page Count: 336
Description

Develop the understanding and clinical reasoning skills you’ll need to confidently manage dysphagia in professional practice! This logically organized, evidence-based resource reflects the latest advancements in dysphagia in an approachable, student-friendly manner to help you master the clinical evaluation and diagnostic decision-making processes. Realistic case scenarios, detailed review questions, and up-to-date coverage of current testing procedures and issues in pediatric development prepare you for the conditions you’ll face in the clinical setting and provide an unparalleled foundation for professional success.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive coverage addresses the full spectrum of dysphagia to strengthen your clinical evaluation and diagnostic decision-making skills.

  • Logical, user-friendly organization incorporates chapter outlines, learning objectives, case histories, and chapter summaries to reinforce understanding and create a more efficient learning experience.

  • Clinically relevant case examples and critical thinking questions throughout the text help you prepare for the clinical setting and strengthen your decision-making skills.

  • Companion Evolve Resources website clarifies key diagnostic procedures with detailed video clips.

Table of Contents

Part 1: Foundations

1. Nature of the Problem

2. Normal Swallowing in Adults

3. Normal Swallowing and Development in the Term and Preterm Infant

Part 2: Causes and Characteristics of Dysphagia

4. Disorders in Infants and Children

5. Adult Neurologic Disorders

6. Head and Neck Cancer

7. Esophageal Disorders

8. Respiratory and Iatrogenic Disorders

Part 3: Evaluation of Swallowing

9. The Clinical Evaluation of Adults

10. The Instrumental Evaluation

11. Special Considerations in Evaluating Infants and Children

Part 4: Approaches to Treatment

12. Planning Treatment

13. Treatment for Infants and Children

14. Treatment for Adults

15. Ethical Considerations

Details

About the Author

Michael Groher

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Truesdail Center for Communicative Disorders, University of Redlands, Redlands, CA

Michael Crary

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Speech-Language Pathology Co-Director, Swallowing Research Laboratory Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders University of Central Florida

