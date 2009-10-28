Develop the understanding and clinical reasoning skills you’ll need to confidently manage dysphagia in professional practice! This logically organized, evidence-based resource reflects the latest advancements in dysphagia in an approachable, student-friendly manner to help you master the clinical evaluation and diagnostic decision-making processes. Realistic case scenarios, detailed review questions, and up-to-date coverage of current testing procedures and issues in pediatric development prepare you for the conditions you’ll face in the clinical setting and provide an unparalleled foundation for professional success.