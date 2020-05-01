Dysimmune Neuropathies
1st Edition
Description
Dysimmune Neuropathies provides readers with detailed, basic information that will enable users to recognize and differentiate each neuropathy to adequately guide an investigation and create a treatment plan. An overview of recent progress, avenues for future research, and the desired benefits are also covered. The book highlights the many developments in the field that have occurred in terms of pathophysiological mechanisms, particularly immunological, that have direct implications on treatment strategies. This book is a great reference for trainees, clinicians and researchers specializing in neurology, neuromuscular diseases and neurophysiology.
Key Features
- Encompasses all dysimmune neuropathies
- Describes clinical features, epidemiology, pathophysiology and immunology
- Provides differential diagnosis
- Identifies new investigation techniques
Readership
Trainees, clinicians and researchers specializing in neurology, neuromuscular diseases and neurophysiology
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Guillain-Barré syndrome
3. Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy
4. Multifocal motor neuropathy
5. Monoclonal gammopathy associated neuropathy: Focusing on IgM M-protein associated neuropathy
6. POEMS syndrome
7. Peripheral nervous system involvement in vasculitis
8. Paraneoplastic peripheral neuropathies
9. Cervical and lumbosacral radiculoplexus neuropathies
10. Dysimmune small fiber neuropathies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st May 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128145722
About the Editor
Yusuf Rajabally
Yusuf A. Rajabally trained and qualified in medicine in Montpellier, France. He completed specialist training in Neurology and Neurophysiology (EMG) in Bordeaux, France and obtained an MD based on work on genetic neuropathies in 1997. He set up and run the Neuromuscular and Peripheral Nerve subspecialist service in Leicester, U.K., from 2001. He was appointed as Consultant Neurologist at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham, U.K. in 2013 to the Regional Neuromuscular Service where he now leads the service for peripheral nerve disorders. He was appointed Honorary Professor of Neurology in 2015 by Aston University, Birmingham, UK.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Neurologist, Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham, and Honorary Professor of Neurology, School of Life and Health Sciences & Aston Medical School, Aston University, Birmingham, UK