Dynamos - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080548128, 9780080951539

Dynamos, Volume 88

1st Edition

Lecture Notes of the Les Houches Summer School 2007

Series Volume Editors: Philippe Cardin L.G. Cugliandolo
eBook ISBN: 9780080951539
eBook ISBN: 9780080560533
Paperback ISBN: 9780080548128
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 13th August 2008
Page Count: 496
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
56.99
48.44
70.95
60.31
92.95
79.01
90.00
76.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
86.95
73.91
65.95
56.06
77.95
66.26
52.99
45.04
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. T. Alboussière, Fundamentals of MHD
  2. C.A. Jones, Dynamo Theory
  3. P. Olson, Planetary Magnetism
  4. A. Shukurov and Dmitry Sokoloff, Astrophysical Dynamos
  5. B. Dubrulle, Turbulence and Dynamo
  6. Y. Ponty, Numerical Modeling of Liquid Metal Dynamo Experiments
  7. M. Dumberry, Taylor's Constraint and Torsional Oscillations
  8. C.C. Finlay, Waves in the Presence of Magnetic Fields, Rotation and Convection
  9. S. Stanley, Dynamos of the Ice Giants

Description

Dynamos is a collection of lectures given in July 2007 at the Les Houches Summer School on "Dynamos".

Key Features

  • Provides a pedagogical introduction to topics in Dynamos
  • Addresses each topic from the basis to the most recent developments
  • Covers the lectures by internationally-renowned and leading experts

Readership

Graduate students, researchers

Details

No. of pages:
496
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080951539
eBook ISBN:
9780080560533
Paperback ISBN:
9780080548128

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

Philippe Cardin Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Maison des Géosciences, LGIT, Grenoble, France

L.G. Cugliandolo Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratoire de Physique Théorique et Hautes Energi, Université Pierre et Marie Curie, Paris, France

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.