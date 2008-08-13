Dynamos, Volume 88
1st Edition
Lecture Notes of the Les Houches Summer School 2007
Series Volume Editors: Philippe Cardin L.G. Cugliandolo
eBook ISBN: 9780080951539
eBook ISBN: 9780080560533
Paperback ISBN: 9780080548128
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 13th August 2008
Page Count: 496
Table of Contents
- T. Alboussière, Fundamentals of MHD
- C.A. Jones, Dynamo Theory
- P. Olson, Planetary Magnetism
- A. Shukurov and Dmitry Sokoloff, Astrophysical Dynamos
- B. Dubrulle, Turbulence and Dynamo
- Y. Ponty, Numerical Modeling of Liquid Metal Dynamo Experiments
- M. Dumberry, Taylor's Constraint and Torsional Oscillations
- C.C. Finlay, Waves in the Presence of Magnetic Fields, Rotation and Convection
- S. Stanley, Dynamos of the Ice Giants
Description
Dynamos is a collection of lectures given in July 2007 at the Les Houches Summer School on "Dynamos".
Key Features
- Provides a pedagogical introduction to topics in Dynamos
- Addresses each topic from the basis to the most recent developments
- Covers the lectures by internationally-renowned and leading experts
Readership
Graduate students, researchers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2008
- Published:
- 13th August 2008
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080951539
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080560533
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780080548128
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Philippe Cardin Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Maison des Géosciences, LGIT, Grenoble, France
L.G. Cugliandolo Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratoire de Physique Théorique et Hautes Energi, Université Pierre et Marie Curie, Paris, France
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.