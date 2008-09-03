Dynamics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444520562, 9780080931203

Dynamics, Volume 3

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Eckart Hasselbrink Bengt Lundqvist
eBook ISBN: 9780080931203
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444520562
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 3rd September 2008
Page Count: 1036
Table of Contents

Interview with Gerhard Ertl

  1. Fundamental Atomic-Scale Issues/Processes pertinent to Dynamics at Surfaces, J.W. Gadzuk
  2. Basic Mechanisms in Atom–Surface Interaction, A. Kleyn
  3. Energy Transfer to Phonons in Atom and Molecule Collisions with Surfaces, J. Manson
  4. Physisorption Dynamics at Metal Surfaces, M. Persson and S. Andersson
  5. Intramolecular Energy Flow in Gas-Surface Collisions, G. Darling
  6. Inelastic Scattering of Heavy Molecules from Surfaces, G.O. Sitz
  7. Reaction Dynmaics and Kinetics: TST, Non-Equilibrium and Non-Adiabatic Effects, Lateral Interactions, etc., V. Zhdanov
  8. Understanding Heterogeneous Catalysis from the Fundamentals, T. Bligaard, B.I. Lundqvist and J.K. Norskov
  9. Nonlinear Dynamics in Catalytic Reactions, R. Imbihl
  10. Electron Transfer and Nonadiabaticity, B.I. Lundqvist, A. Hellman and I. Zoric
  11. Dynamics of Electronic States at Metal Surfaces, R. Berndt and J. Kroeger
  12. Theory of Tunneling Currents and Induced Dynamics at Surfaces, N. Lorente
  13. Photon Driven Chemistry at Surfaces, E. Hasselbrink
  14. STM Manipulation and Dynamics, A. Mayne and G. Dujardin
  15. Creating Metal Nanostructures at Metal Surfaces Using Growth Kinetics, H. Brune
  16. Growth and Etching of Semiconductors, K.W. Kolasinski
  17. Sputtering and Laser Ablation, H. Urbassek

Description

This volume of the Handbook of Surface Science covers all aspects of the dynamics of surface processes. Two dozen world leading experts in this field address the subjects of energy exchange in gas atoms, surface collisions, the rules governing dissociative adsorption on surfaces, the formation of nanostructures on surfaces by self-assembly, and the study of surface phenomena using ultra-fast lasers. The chapters are written for both newcomers to the field as well as researchers.

Key Features

• Covers all aspects of the dynamics of surface processes • Provides understanding of this unique field utilizing a multitude of accurate experiments and advanced microscopic theory that allows quantum-level comparisons • Presents the concepts and tools relevant beyond surface science for catalysis, nanotechnology, biology, medicine, and materials

Readership

Libraries, Research groups in the field of surface science

About the Series Volume Editors

Eckart Hasselbrink Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Universität Duisburg-Essen, Germany

Bengt Lundqvist Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Chalmers University of Technology, Göteborg, Sweden

