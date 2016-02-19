Dynamics of Railway Vehicle Systems
1st Edition
Description
Dynamics of Railway Vehicle Systems offers a comprehensive and analytical treatment of the rail-wheel interaction problem and its effect on vehicle dynamics. The development of mathematical models and their applications to dynamic analyses and the design of railway vehicles are discussed. This book consists of 11 chapters and opens with an overview of the background material required to study the dynamics of railway vehicles, with emphasis on analytical techniques used to determine the dynamic response of single- and multiple-degree-of-freedom systems. Numerical solutions of linear and nonlinear dynamic systems are also given, and various problems associated with the dynamic behavior of railway vehicles are addressed. Several mathematical models are proposed to study these problems. The following chapters focus on the wheel-rail rolling contact theories being applied in railway vehicle dynamics problems; modeling of the vehicle and its components on both tangent and curved railroad tracks; and the interaction between railway vehicles and bridges. The final chapter underscores the needs for validating mathematical models that are used to study the dynamic behavior of railway vehicles and train consists. This monograph will be of value to design and research engineers, transportation officials, mathematicians, analysts, and research workers interested in the dynamics of railway vehicle systems.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1 Analysis of Dynamic Systems
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Constraints, Generalized Coordinates, and Degrees of Freedom
1.3 Linear Dynamic Systems
1.4 Classification of Vibrations
1.5 Linear Single-Degree-of-Freedom (SDOF) System
1.6 Linear Multiple-Degree-of-Freedom (MDOF) System
1.7 Random Vibrations
1.8 Summary
References
Additional References
Chapter 2 Response of Dynamic Systems Using Numerical Integration Methods
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Explicit Schemes
2.3 Implicit Schemes
2.4 Case Study
2.5 Summary
References
Chapter 3 Description of the Railway Vehicle Models and Track Geometry
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Types of Mathematical Models
3.3 Solution Techniques
3.4 Dynamic Models
3.5 Performance of Railway Vehicles
3.6 Performance Criteria
3.7 Description of Track Geometry and FRA Track Safety Standards
3.8 Analytical Representation of Track Geometry
3.9 Summary
References
Additional References
Chapter 4 Wheel - Rail Rolling Contact Theories
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Creep
4.3 Creep Forces
4.4 Wheel-Rail Rolling Contact Problem
4.5 Classification of Wheel - Rail Rolling Contact Theories
4.6 Wheel-Rail Rolling Contact Theories
4.7 Summary
References
Chapter 5 Modeling of Rail Vehicle Components
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Rail Vehicle Truck Configurations and Suspensions
5.3 Suspension Characteristics
5.4 Equations of Motion of a Wheel-Axle Set on a Tangent Track
5.5 Equations of Motion for a Wheel - Axle Set Negotiating an Arbitrarily Changing Radius Curve
5.6 Truck Model
5.7 Summary
References
Chapter 6 Tangent Track Response of Railway Vehicles
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Freight Car Vertical and Roll Dynamics Model
6.3 Six-Axle Locomotive Response Model
6.4 Passenger Car Lateral Response Model
6.5 Summary
References
Additional References
Chapter 7 Lateral Stability of Railway Vehicles on Tangent Track
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Lateral Stability
7.3 Freight Car Lateral Stability Model
7.4 Locomotive Lateral Stability Model
7.5 Passenger Car Lateral Stability Model
7.6 Summary
References
Additional References
Chapter 8 Response of Railway Vehicles on Curved Track
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Classification of Curving Models
8.3 Elements of Curving Models
8.4 Freight Car Curving Models
8.5 Locomotive/Passenger Car Curving Models
8.6 Summary
References
Chapter 9 Train Dynamics
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Definition of Generic Terms
9.3 Fundamentals of Longitudinal Train Dynamics
9.4 Train Components and Their Mathematical Models
9.5 Train Dynamics Models
9.6 Applications of Train Dynamics Models
9.7 Summary
References
Chapter 10 Interaction between Railway Vehicles and Bridges
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Vehicle and Truss Bridge Interaction
10.3 Bridge Impact Due to Various Sources
10.4 Summary
References
Chapter 11 Validation of Railway Vehicle System Models
11.1 Introduction
11.2 The Need for Model Validation
11.3 Model Validation versus Performance Testing
11.4 Types of Models
11.5 Dynamic Processes or Vehicle Performance Considerations
11.6 Validation Criteria
11.7 Validation of a Time-Domain Model
11.8 Summary
References
Additional References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 422
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
- Published:
- 14th September 1984
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323151085