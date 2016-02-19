Dynamics of Railway Vehicle Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122759505, 9780323151085

Dynamics of Railway Vehicle Systems

1st Edition

Authors: Vijay Garg
eBook ISBN: 9780323151085
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 14th September 1984
Page Count: 422
Description

Dynamics of Railway Vehicle Systems offers a comprehensive and analytical treatment of the rail-wheel interaction problem and its effect on vehicle dynamics. The development of mathematical models and their applications to dynamic analyses and the design of railway vehicles are discussed. This book consists of 11 chapters and opens with an overview of the background material required to study the dynamics of railway vehicles, with emphasis on analytical techniques used to determine the dynamic response of single- and multiple-degree-of-freedom systems. Numerical solutions of linear and nonlinear dynamic systems are also given, and various problems associated with the dynamic behavior of railway vehicles are addressed. Several mathematical models are proposed to study these problems. The following chapters focus on the wheel-rail rolling contact theories being applied in railway vehicle dynamics problems; modeling of the vehicle and its components on both tangent and curved railroad tracks; and the interaction between railway vehicles and bridges. The final chapter underscores the needs for validating mathematical models that are used to study the dynamic behavior of railway vehicles and train consists. This monograph will be of value to design and research engineers, transportation officials, mathematicians, analysts, and research workers interested in the dynamics of railway vehicle systems.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1 Analysis of Dynamic Systems

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Constraints, Generalized Coordinates, and Degrees of Freedom

1.3 Linear Dynamic Systems

1.4 Classification of Vibrations

1.5 Linear Single-Degree-of-Freedom (SDOF) System

1.6 Linear Multiple-Degree-of-Freedom (MDOF) System

1.7 Random Vibrations

1.8 Summary

References

Additional References

Chapter 2 Response of Dynamic Systems Using Numerical Integration Methods

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Explicit Schemes

2.3 Implicit Schemes

2.4 Case Study

2.5 Summary

References

Chapter 3 Description of the Railway Vehicle Models and Track Geometry

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Types of Mathematical Models

3.3 Solution Techniques

3.4 Dynamic Models

3.5 Performance of Railway Vehicles

3.6 Performance Criteria

3.7 Description of Track Geometry and FRA Track Safety Standards

3.8 Analytical Representation of Track Geometry

3.9 Summary

References

Additional References

Chapter 4 Wheel - Rail Rolling Contact Theories

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Creep

4.3 Creep Forces

4.4 Wheel-Rail Rolling Contact Problem

4.5 Classification of Wheel - Rail Rolling Contact Theories

4.6 Wheel-Rail Rolling Contact Theories

4.7 Summary

References

Chapter 5 Modeling of Rail Vehicle Components

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Rail Vehicle Truck Configurations and Suspensions

5.3 Suspension Characteristics

5.4 Equations of Motion of a Wheel-Axle Set on a Tangent Track

5.5 Equations of Motion for a Wheel - Axle Set Negotiating an Arbitrarily Changing Radius Curve

5.6 Truck Model

5.7 Summary

References

Chapter 6 Tangent Track Response of Railway Vehicles

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Freight Car Vertical and Roll Dynamics Model

6.3 Six-Axle Locomotive Response Model

6.4 Passenger Car Lateral Response Model

6.5 Summary

References

Additional References

Chapter 7 Lateral Stability of Railway Vehicles on Tangent Track

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Lateral Stability

7.3 Freight Car Lateral Stability Model

7.4 Locomotive Lateral Stability Model

7.5 Passenger Car Lateral Stability Model

7.6 Summary

References

Additional References

Chapter 8 Response of Railway Vehicles on Curved Track

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Classification of Curving Models

8.3 Elements of Curving Models

8.4 Freight Car Curving Models

8.5 Locomotive/Passenger Car Curving Models

8.6 Summary

References

Chapter 9 Train Dynamics

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Definition of Generic Terms

9.3 Fundamentals of Longitudinal Train Dynamics

9.4 Train Components and Their Mathematical Models

9.5 Train Dynamics Models

9.6 Applications of Train Dynamics Models

9.7 Summary

References

Chapter 10 Interaction between Railway Vehicles and Bridges

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Vehicle and Truss Bridge Interaction

10.3 Bridge Impact Due to Various Sources

10.4 Summary

References

Chapter 11 Validation of Railway Vehicle System Models

11.1 Introduction

11.2 The Need for Model Validation

11.3 Model Validation versus Performance Testing

11.4 Types of Models

11.5 Dynamic Processes or Vehicle Performance Considerations

11.6 Validation Criteria

11.7 Validation of a Time-Domain Model

11.8 Summary

References

Additional References

Index

About the Author

Vijay Garg

