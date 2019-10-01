Dynamics of Molecular Excitons - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081023358

Dynamics of Molecular Excitons

1st Edition

Theories and Applications

Authors: Seogjoo Jang
Paperback ISBN: 9780081023358
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st October 2019
Page Count: 300
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
200.00
170.00
175.00
148.75
279.94
237.95
155.00
131.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    2. Exciton Hamiltonian
    3. Incoherent rate theories of exciton dynamics
    4. Computational approaches for coherent exciton dynamics
    5. Theories for spectroscopic measurement of exciton dynamics
    6. Applications

Description

Dynamics of Molecular Excitons: Theories and Applications provides a comprehensive, but concise description of major theories on the dynamics of molecular excitons. It is intended to serve as a self-contained resource on the topic, helping readers gain proficiency and develop deeper understanding. Major assumptions and approximations involved in constructing Frenkel-type exciton Hamiltonians are presented in detail, as are rate theories of exciton dynamics, such as Förster and Dexter theories and their modern generalizations. In addition, local field effect and the role of fluctuating environment are discussed.

Other sections present various quantum dynamics methods and a detailed theoretical account for the major spectroscopic techniques probing exciton dynamics, including modern two-dimensional electronic spectroscopy. Finally, the implications of these spectroscopic measurements are critically assessed critically, along with their potential applications.

Key Features

  • Covers major theories of exciton dynamics in a consciously concise and easily readable way
  • Bridges the gap between quantum dynamics working with phenomenological exciton Hamiltonian and quantum chemistry construct reliable models amenable for dynamics calculations from ab initio calculations
  • Explores modern nonlinear electronic spectroscopy techniques to probe exciton dynamics, showing how it is applied

Readership

Materials scientists, engineers and physics scientists working in the areas of spectroscopy, exciton dynamics and photonics

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780081023358

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Seogjoo Jang Author

Seogjoo Jang is Professor of Chemistry at Queens College, City University of New York, USA. His research focuses in the areas of Solar Energy Conversion, Computational Chemistry,, Energy/Charge Transfer Processes and Spectroscopy

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Chemistry, Queens College, City University of New York, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.