Dynamics of Molecular Excitons
1st Edition
Theories and Applications
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Exciton Hamiltonian
3. Incoherent rate theories of exciton dynamics
4. Computational approaches for coherent exciton dynamics
5. Theories for spectroscopic measurement of exciton dynamics
6. Applications
Description
Dynamics of Molecular Excitons: Theories and Applications provides a comprehensive, but concise description of major theories on the dynamics of molecular excitons. It is intended to serve as a self-contained resource on the topic, helping readers gain proficiency and develop deeper understanding. Major assumptions and approximations involved in constructing Frenkel-type exciton Hamiltonians are presented in detail, as are rate theories of exciton dynamics, such as Förster and Dexter theories and their modern generalizations. In addition, local field effect and the role of fluctuating environment are discussed.
Other sections present various quantum dynamics methods and a detailed theoretical account for the major spectroscopic techniques probing exciton dynamics, including modern two-dimensional electronic spectroscopy. Finally, the implications of these spectroscopic measurements are critically assessed critically, along with their potential applications.
Key Features
- Covers major theories of exciton dynamics in a consciously concise and easily readable way
- Bridges the gap between quantum dynamics working with phenomenological exciton Hamiltonian and quantum chemistry construct reliable models amenable for dynamics calculations from ab initio calculations
- Explores modern nonlinear electronic spectroscopy techniques to probe exciton dynamics, showing how it is applied
Readership
Materials scientists, engineers and physics scientists working in the areas of spectroscopy, exciton dynamics and photonics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081023358
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Seogjoo Jang Author
Seogjoo Jang is Professor of Chemistry at Queens College, City University of New York, USA. His research focuses in the areas of Solar Energy Conversion, Computational Chemistry,, Energy/Charge Transfer Processes and Spectroscopy
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Chemistry, Queens College, City University of New York, USA