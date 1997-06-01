Dynamics of Mechanical Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781898563341, 9780857099792

Dynamics of Mechanical Systems

1st Edition

Authors: Carl T. F. Ross
Paperback ISBN: 9781898563341
eBook ISBN: 9780857099792
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st June 1997
Page Count: 320
Description

Adopting a step by step methodical approach, the book is aimed at first and second year undergraduates and addresses the mathematical difficulties faced by them. Solution manual free from: http://www.mech.port.ac.uk/sdalby/mbm/CTFRSoln.htm

Key Features

  • Adopts a step-by-step methodical approach in explaining the dynamics of mechanical systems
  • Addresses the mathematical difficulties faced by first and second year undergraduates

Readership

First and second year undergraduate students

Table of Contents

Introduction; Kinematics of particles; Kinetics of particles: Force, mass, acceleration; Kinetics of particles: Work, energy, power; Kinetics of particles: Momentum and impulse; Kinematics of rigid bodies; Kinetics of rigid bodies; Gyroscopic theory; Free and forced vibrations; Appendices: Simple vector analysis; Mass moments of inertia and other geometrical properties.

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
Paperback ISBN:
9781898563341
eBook ISBN:
9780857099792

About the Author

Carl T. F. Ross

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Portsmouth, UK

Reviews

Figures are all clear. The text is also clear and achieves its target of helping students who have difficulty with this topic., The Structural Engineer

Ratings and Reviews

