Dynamics of Mechanical Systems
1st Edition
Description
Adopting a step by step methodical approach, the book is aimed at first and second year undergraduates and addresses the mathematical difficulties faced by them. Solution manual free from: http://www.mech.port.ac.uk/sdalby/mbm/CTFRSoln.htm
Key Features
- Adopts a step-by-step methodical approach in explaining the dynamics of mechanical systems
- Addresses the mathematical difficulties faced by first and second year undergraduates
Readership
First and second year undergraduate students
Table of Contents
Introduction; Kinematics of particles; Kinetics of particles: Force, mass, acceleration; Kinetics of particles: Work, energy, power; Kinetics of particles: Momentum and impulse; Kinematics of rigid bodies; Kinetics of rigid bodies; Gyroscopic theory; Free and forced vibrations; Appendices: Simple vector analysis; Mass moments of inertia and other geometrical properties.
Details
- 320
- English
- © Woodhead Publishing 1997
- 1st June 1997
- Woodhead Publishing
- 9781898563341
- 9780857099792
About the Author
Carl T. F. Ross
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Portsmouth, UK
Reviews
Figures are all clear. The text is also clear and achieves its target of helping students who have difficulty with this topic., The Structural Engineer