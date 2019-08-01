Dynamics of Materials
1st Edition
Experiments, Models and Applications
Description
Dynamics of Materials: Experiments, Models and Applications addresses the basic laws of high velocity flow/deformation and dynamic failure of materials under dynamic loading. The book comprehensively covers different perspectives on volumetric law, including its macro-thermodynamic basis, solid physics basis, related dynamic experimental study, distortional law, including the rate-dependent macro-distortional law reflecting strain-rate effect, its micro-mechanism based on dislocation dynamics, and dynamic experimental research based on the stress wave theory. The final section covers dynamic failure in relation to dynamic damage evolution, including the unloading failure of a crack-free body, dynamics of cracks under high strain-rate, and more.
Key Features
- Covers models for applications, along with the fundamentals of the mechanisms behind the models
- Tackles the difficult interdisciplinary nature of the subject, combining macroscopic continuum mechanics with thermodynamics and macro-mechanics expression with micro-physical mechanisms
- Provides a review of the latest experimental methods for the equation of state for solids under high pressure and the distortional law under high strain-rates of materials
Readership
Researchers and postgraduate students with engineering and materials science backgrounds. Will appeal to R&D in industries including civil engineering, mechanical engineering, oil, materials processing, transportation, ships, bridges, aviation, aerospace, mining, earthquake and defence
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. State Equation for Solid under High Pressure and Its Thermodynamic Basis
3. Solid Physics Basis of State Equation for Solid under High Pressure
4. Dynamic Experimental Study of State Equation for Solid under High Pressure
5. Distortional Law of Materials-Macroscopic Characterization
6. Distortional Law of Materials-Micro mechanism Based on Dislocation Dynamics
7. Experimental study of Distortional Law of Materials
8. Spalling and Unloading Failure
9. Crack Dynamics and Dynamic Fragmentation
10. Adiabatic Shearing and Dynamic Evolution of Meso-Damage
Details
- No. of pages:
- 606
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 1st August 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128173213
About the Author
Lili Wang
Lili WANG (Li-Li WANG, Li-Lih WANG), 1934-, Professor, Key Laboratory of Impact and Safety Engineering (Ningbo University), Ministry of Education, Ningbo University, Zhejiang, China. Research interest: stress-wave propagation, dynamic response of materials and structures, impact engineering. Experience: the professor of the University of Science and Technology of China; concurrently the doctoral supervisor of zhejiang University and China Academy of Engineering Physics; the Chairman of the Explosion Mechanics Committee of CSTAM; visiting professor/scientist of the University of Tokyo, the University of Metz, Cavendish Laboratory of the University of Cambridge, Impact Engineering Research Centre of the University of Liverpool, The Science University of Tokyo, etc. Publications: “Foundations of Stress Waves” (National Defense Industry Press, Beijing, 1st Edition, 1985, 2nd Edition, 2005, English Edition, Elsevier, 2007), “Progress in Impact Dynamics” (The Press of USTC, 1994), “Dynamics of Materials” (The Press of USTC, 2017), etc. and more than 320 papers. Award include: National Science Congress award (1978), Second prize in National Natural Science (2012)
Affiliations and Expertise
Key Laboratory of Impact and Safety Engineering, Ningbo University, Zhejiang, China
Liming Yang
Liming YANG, 1957-, Professor, Key Laboratory of Impact and Safety Engineering (Ningbo University), Ministry of Education, Ningbo University, Zhejiang, China. Research interest: stress-wave propagation, dynamic response of materials and structures, impact engineering. Experience: Lecturer of Beijing University of Science and Engineering, Associate professor of Peking University, Research Fellow of Dept. of Mechanical Engineering of the National University of Singapore, Qian-jiang Chair Professor of Ningbo University, Vice-Chairman of the Explosion Mechanics Committee of CSTAM. Education: Bachelor of Science, Master of Engineering, and Ph. D, Dept of Modern Mechanics, University of Science & Technology of China, Hefei, China. Publications: “Foundations of Stress Waves” (English Edition, Elsevier, 2007), “Dynamics of Materials” (The Press of USTC, 2017), etc. and more than 80 papers. Award: First prize of Ningbo Science and Technology Progress award (2006), First prize of Natural Science Award of Ministry of Education (2007).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Key Laboratory of Impact and Safety Engineering, Ningbo University, Zhejiang, China
Xinlong Dong
Xinlong DONG, 1964-, Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Mechanics Faculty, Director of Mechanics and Materials Science Research Center at Ningbo University, Member of the Explosion Mechanics Committee of CSTAM. Education: B.S. degree in Materials Science and Engineering from the Zhejiang University and M. E. degrees in Explosion Mechanics and Ph. D. degrees in Solid Mechanics from University of Science and Technology of China. Research interests: dynamic response of materials and structures, dynamic failure of materials, experimental mechanics of explosion and impact. Publications: “Dynamics of Materials” (The Press of USTC, 2017), etc. and more than 80 papers. Award: First prize of Ningbo Science and Technology Progress award (2006), Second prize of Zhejiang Science and Technology award (2006).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Faculty of Mechanical Engineering and Mechanics, Ningbo University, Ningbo, China
Xiquan Jiang
Xiquan JIANG, 1958-, General Manager and Professor of Hefei Jiangshui Dynamic Mechanics Experimental Technology Co., Ltd. China. Research interest: dynamic response of materials, impact engineering, dynamic experimental technology, especially in the Split Hopkinson Bar experimental technology. Experience: Associate professor of University of Science and Technology of China, Professor of the Army Officer Academy of PLA, Visiting Professor of University of Arizona, Adjunct Professor of Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, Adjunct Professor of Xiangtan University. Education: Master of Engineering and Ph. D, Dept of Modern Mechanics, University of Science & Technology of China; Postdoctoral of PLA University of Science and Technology; Postdoctoral of Yale University. Translation Book: “Split Hopkinson (Kolsky) Bar----Design, Testing and Applications (published by Springer)” published by China National Defense Industry Press in Chinese in 2018. Award: First prize of PLA Science and Technology Progress (2009).
Affiliations and Expertise
General Manager and Professor at Hefei Jiangshui Dynamic Mechanics Experimental Technology Co., Ltd. China