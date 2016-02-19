Dynamics of Development: Experiments and Inferences
1st Edition
Selected Papers on Developmental Biology
Description
Dynamics of Development: Experiments and Inferences provides an understanding of the dynamic order of living systems. This book presents a methodical approach to the unrestricted exploration of all the aspects that a living system offers, which is evaluated logically through experiment and inference. Organized into five parts encompassing 24 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the adaptive features of the nervous system. This text then examines the molecular control of cellular activity. Other chapters focus on resolving the fragments of the chemical endowment of the cell. This book discusses as well the mechanisms of respiration and photosynthesis, which have been connected with arrays of macromolecular complexes in definite sequential order. The final chapter deals with the fundamental principle of neural intercommunication. This book is a valuable resource for biochemists, biologists, zoologists, neurophysiologists, and scientists. Students and research workers interested in the dynamic order of living systems will also find this book useful.
Table of Contents
Preface I
Preface II
Foreword
I. On Basic Principles
1. The Biological Basis of Adaptation
2. From Cell to Molecule
3. Structure as the Coordinating Principle in the Life of a Cell
4. The Cell as Unit
II. On Differentiation
5. The Problem of Cellular Differentiation
6. Some Introductory Remarks on the Cellular Basis of Differentiation
7. The Problem of Cell Individuality in Development
8. Differential Growth
9. Summarizing Remarks
III. On Growth and Aging
10. What is Growth?
11. The Problem of Specificity in Growth and Development
12. Specificity in Growth Control
13. Deterioration in Cells
14. Aging: A Corollary of Development
IV. On Form and Formative Processes
15. Cell Contact
16. Cellular Dynamics
17. Interaction between Cells
18. Functional Adaptation and the Role of Ground Substances in Development
19. Guiding Principles in Cell Locomotion and Cell Aggregation
20. Summary Comments at the Conclusion of the Symposium on the Biochemical and Structural Basis of Morphogenesis
V. On the Dynamics of the Nervous System
21. Nerve Patterns: The Mechanics of Nerve Growth
22. Self-Differentiation of the Basic Patterns of Coordination
23. Neuronal Dynamics
24. Modifiability of the Neuron
Topical Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 638
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1968
- Published:
- 1st January 1968
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483270609