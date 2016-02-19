Dynamics of Development: Experiments and Inferences provides an understanding of the dynamic order of living systems. This book presents a methodical approach to the unrestricted exploration of all the aspects that a living system offers, which is evaluated logically through experiment and inference. Organized into five parts encompassing 24 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the adaptive features of the nervous system. This text then examines the molecular control of cellular activity. Other chapters focus on resolving the fragments of the chemical endowment of the cell. This book discusses as well the mechanisms of respiration and photosynthesis, which have been connected with arrays of macromolecular complexes in definite sequential order. The final chapter deals with the fundamental principle of neural intercommunication. This book is a valuable resource for biochemists, biologists, zoologists, neurophysiologists, and scientists. Students and research workers interested in the dynamic order of living systems will also find this book useful.