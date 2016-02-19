Dynamics of Development: Experiments and Inferences - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483229195, 9781483270609

Dynamics of Development: Experiments and Inferences

1st Edition

Selected Papers on Developmental Biology

Authors: Paul A. Weiss
eBook ISBN: 9781483270609
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 638
Description

Dynamics of Development: Experiments and Inferences provides an understanding of the dynamic order of living systems. This book presents a methodical approach to the unrestricted exploration of all the aspects that a living system offers, which is evaluated logically through experiment and inference. Organized into five parts encompassing 24 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the adaptive features of the nervous system. This text then examines the molecular control of cellular activity. Other chapters focus on resolving the fragments of the chemical endowment of the cell. This book discusses as well the mechanisms of respiration and photosynthesis, which have been connected with arrays of macromolecular complexes in definite sequential order. The final chapter deals with the fundamental principle of neural intercommunication. This book is a valuable resource for biochemists, biologists, zoologists, neurophysiologists, and scientists. Students and research workers interested in the dynamic order of living systems will also find this book useful.

Table of Contents


Preface I

Preface II

Foreword

I. On Basic Principles

1. The Biological Basis of Adaptation

2. From Cell to Molecule

3. Structure as the Coordinating Principle in the Life of a Cell

4. The Cell as Unit

II. On Differentiation

5. The Problem of Cellular Differentiation

6. Some Introductory Remarks on the Cellular Basis of Differentiation

7. The Problem of Cell Individuality in Development

8. Differential Growth

9. Summarizing Remarks

III. On Growth and Aging

10. What is Growth?

11. The Problem of Specificity in Growth and Development

12. Specificity in Growth Control

13. Deterioration in Cells

14. Aging: A Corollary of Development

IV. On Form and Formative Processes

15. Cell Contact

16. Cellular Dynamics

17. Interaction between Cells

18. Functional Adaptation and the Role of Ground Substances in Development

19. Guiding Principles in Cell Locomotion and Cell Aggregation

20. Summary Comments at the Conclusion of the Symposium on the Biochemical and Structural Basis of Morphogenesis

V. On the Dynamics of the Nervous System

21. Nerve Patterns: The Mechanics of Nerve Growth

22. Self-Differentiation of the Basic Patterns of Coordination

23. Neuronal Dynamics

24. Modifiability of the Neuron

Topical Index




