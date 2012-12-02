Dynamics of Curved Fronts - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125503556, 9780080925233

Dynamics of Curved Fronts

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Pierre Pelce A. Libchaber
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125503556
eBook ISBN: 9780080925233
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 514
Table of Contents

Introduction. The Saffman-Taylor Finger. Stationary Shapes of a Needle Crystal Growing from a Supercooled Liquid. Stationary Shapes of a Curved Flame Propagating in a Channel. Stability of Curved Fronts. Conclusion. References. Collected Papers. Planar Front Propagation. Dragging of a Liquid by a Moving Plate. Saffman-Taylor Finger. Dendrites. Directional Solidification. Raising Bubbles. Premixed Flames.

Description

In recent years, much progress has been made in the understanding of interface dynamics of various systems: hydrodynamics, crystal growth, chemical reactions, and combustion. Dynamics of Curved Fronts is an important contribution to this field and will be an indispensable reference work for researchers and graduate students in physics, applied mathematics, and chemical engineering. The book consist of a 100 page introduction by the editor and 33 seminal articles from various disciplines.

Readership

Theoretical condensed matter physicists, mathematical physicists, and mathematicians studying nonlinear dynamics, physics and math libraries.

Details

No. of pages:
514
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780125503556
eBook ISBN:
9780080925233

Reviews

@qu:"The exciting developments over the last few years in this area have been of interest to physicists, mathematicians, and engineers. Yet until this book was published, exciting references have been widely dispersed through the literatures of several different disciplines. I believe this volume should be a very useful reference to anybody interested in interfacial dynamics." @source:--AMERICAN SCIENTIST

About the Series Volume Editors

Pierre Pelce Series Volume Editor

A. Libchaber Series Volume Editor

