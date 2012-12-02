Dynamics of Curved Fronts
Introduction. The Saffman-Taylor Finger. Stationary Shapes of a Needle Crystal Growing from a Supercooled Liquid. Stationary Shapes of a Curved Flame Propagating in a Channel. Stability of Curved Fronts. Conclusion. References. Collected Papers. Planar Front Propagation. Dragging of a Liquid by a Moving Plate. Saffman-Taylor Finger. Dendrites. Directional Solidification. Raising Bubbles. Premixed Flames.
In recent years, much progress has been made in the understanding of interface dynamics of various systems: hydrodynamics, crystal growth, chemical reactions, and combustion. Dynamics of Curved Fronts is an important contribution to this field and will be an indispensable reference work for researchers and graduate students in physics, applied mathematics, and chemical engineering. The book consist of a 100 page introduction by the editor and 33 seminal articles from various disciplines.
Theoretical condensed matter physicists, mathematical physicists, and mathematicians studying nonlinear dynamics, physics and math libraries.
@qu:"The exciting developments over the last few years in this area have been of interest to physicists, mathematicians, and engineers. Yet until this book was published, exciting references have been widely dispersed through the literatures of several different disciplines. I believe this volume should be a very useful reference to anybody interested in interfacial dynamics." @source:--AMERICAN SCIENTIST