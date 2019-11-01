Dynamics of Coupled Systems in High-speed Railways
1st Edition
Theory and Practice
Description
Technology for high-speed trains is the key to the whole high-speed railway system. The increasing speed brings new challenges for the traditional theories. Dynamics of Coupled Systems in High-Speed Railways, Theory and Practice presents the relationship between various coupled systems that can affect train operation, including interaction between track and train, the pantograph-catenary system and train, power supply system and train, and airflow and train, with respect to the structure and characteristics of high-speed railway. The overall simulation optimization and control are achieved based on the analysis of the dynamics generated by coupled systems in high-speed trains, and a theoretical framework for the dynamics is presented in the book
This valuable reference book includes research and practical experiences of the author and his co-workers, providing basis of the study and research platform for a comprehensive study in the global scope of the high-speed trains’ running behavior and mutual coupled effects.
Key Features
- It is the first book available on dynamics of coupled systems in high-speed trains
- Provides the systematic view of high-speed vehicle dynamics, covering the issues that are especially concerned for high speed operations, such as high-speed pantograph and catenary, aerodynamic characteristics and running stability of high-speed trains
- Contains not only optimization of dynamic performance and the design of parameters, but also the simulation of the high-speed train service process, identification of the high-speed train state and condition assessment
- Not only a theoretical monograph in depth, but also a very practical reference book, including a large number of examples and models to study the steady and safe operation for stability in high-speed trains
Readership
Graduates majored in high-speed trains, research and development engineers; design engineers in high-speed trains
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Modeling of dynamics of coupled system in high-speed trains
3. Simulation platform of dynamics of coupled system in high-speed trains
4. The basic characteristics of mechanics performance and evaluation for coupled system in high-speed trains
5. Design methods of optimization for dynamics performance in high-speed trains
6. Design methods of parameters’ optimization for coupled systems in high-speed trains
7. Test techniques of dynamic behaviors of coupled systems in high-speed trains
8. Service performance and the safety control of high-speed trains
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128133750
About the Author
Weihua Zhang
Mr. Zhang got his master and PhD degree in 1989 and 1996 from Southwest Jiaotong University respectively. His research includes rail vehicle design theory and structural reliability; vehicle system dynamics and control; pantograph-catenary relation; measurement and test technology.
With his experience and expertise for nearly 30 years, he has in charge of or actively got involved with many major projects funded by the government agencies as well as China’s top train makers. He has published over 200 refereed papers in these areas in various journals and 2 books, and gave a number of keynote speeches on international conferences.
As one of the founders of the full-scale roller rig in TPL, his original PhD work focused on dynamic simulation of railway vehicles, and his paper entitled "A study on dynamic behavior of pantograph by using hybrid simulation method " was chosen as the Paper of 2005 by the Institution of Mechanical Engineers of the UK, and was granted the Hawksley Thomas Award by the institution.
Under his leadership, TPL has become one of China’s premier learning and research institutions in high speed train field.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Director of the State Key Laboratory of Traction Power (TPL), Southwest Jiaotong University, China