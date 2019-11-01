Dynamics of Coupled Systems in High-speed Railways

Mr. Zhang got his master and PhD degree in 1989 and 1996 from Southwest Jiaotong University respectively. His research includes rail vehicle design theory and structural reliability; vehicle system dynamics and control; pantograph-catenary relation; measurement and test technology.

With his experience and expertise for nearly 30 years, he has in charge of or actively got involved with many major projects funded by the government agencies as well as China’s top train makers. He has published over 200 refereed papers in these areas in various journals and 2 books, and gave a number of keynote speeches on international conferences.

As one of the founders of the full-scale roller rig in TPL, his original PhD work focused on dynamic simulation of railway vehicles, and his paper entitled "A study on dynamic behavior of pantograph by using hybrid simulation method " was chosen as the Paper of 2005 by the Institution of Mechanical Engineers of the UK, and was granted the Hawksley Thomas Award by the institution.

Under his leadership, TPL has become one of China’s premier learning and research institutions in high speed train field.