Dynamics of Climate
1st Edition
The Proceedings of a Conference on the Application of Numerical Integration Techniques to the Problem of the General Circulation Held October 26-28, 1955
Description
Dynamics of Climate covers the proceedings of a Conference on the Application of Numerical Integration Techniques to the Problem of the General Circulation, held in Princeton University on October 26-28, 1955. This conference considers the problems involved in studying the general circulation of the earth's atmosphere by the numerical integration of suitable mathematical models. This book is organized into five parts encompassing 20 chapters. After providing a brief introduction to the subject, this book goes on dealing with the problem of forecasting climatic fluctuations. The second part discusses the numerical prediction and the general circulation of the atmosphere up to mean zonal circulation cause by topography and heating. The third part surveys other studies of the general circulation and climatic change, particularly the Earth's atmosphere and the main effect of the unequal heating. The fourth part covers the radiation studies including problems involved in introducing the long-wave radiative effects and the potential theory formulation of radiative-heat transfer which unveils some notations that will be used to express mathematical statements. The fifth part looks into the energy transformation, further researches, and other applications of these discoveries. This book is of value to meteorologists, mathematicians, and researchers in other climate-related fields.
Table of Contents
Editor's Preface
I. Introductory Talks
Summary of the Welcoming Addresses
Purpose of the Conference
II. Numerical Methods and Related Topics
Some Remarks on the Problem of Forecasting Climatic Fluctuations
Numerical Prediction and the General Circulation
The General Circulation of the Atmosphere: a Numerical Experiment
On the Design of a Numerical Experiment for the Study of the General Circulation of the Atmosphere
On the Incorporation of Non-adiabatic Effects in Numerical Integration Models for the Study of the General Circulation
Remarks on the Problem of Long-Range Weather Prediction
A Synopsis of Research on Quasi-Stationary Perturbations of the Mean Zonal Circulation Caused by Topography and Heating
III. Other Studies of the General Circulation and Climatic Change
Some Comments on the General Circulation and Plans of the M.I.T. Project for Studies of the General Circulation by Numerical Methods
A Review of Research Conducted by the General Circulation Project at the Johns Hopkins University
Ageostrophic Corrections to the Computed Poleward Flux of Angular Momentum
Experimental Models of Rotating Fluids and Possible Avenues for Future Research
Theoretical Findings Concerning the Effects of Heating and Rotation on the Mechanism of Energy Release in Rotating Fluid Systems
Generation of Available Potential Energy and the Intensity of the General Circulation
Possible Causes of Climatic Fluctuations
The Heating Distribution in the Atmosphere and Climatic Change
IV. Radiation Studies
Problems Involved in Introducing Long-Wave Radiative Effects into Mathematical Models of the Atmospheric Circulation
A Potential Theory Formulation of Radiant-Heat Transfer
V. Discussion
Energy Transformation Processes in Phillips' Model and in the Atmosphere
Truncation Error
Avenues for Future Research
Heating Functions
Discussion on Smagorinsky's Paper
Application of Eliassen's Analysis to Laboratory Models of the General Circulation
Maintenance of the Kinetic Energy of Mean Zonal Flow
Discussion on Benton's Spectrum Analyses
Dynamical Memory and Hysteresis
Index Cycle and Vacillation
The Recent Warming Trend
Carbon Dioxide Cycle
The Solar Hypothesis
The Atmospheric Hypothesis
Radiation
Conclusion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 154
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1960
- Published:
- 1st January 1960
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483223933