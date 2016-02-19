Dynamics of Climate covers the proceedings of a Conference on the Application of Numerical Integration Techniques to the Problem of the General Circulation, held in Princeton University on October 26-28, 1955. This conference considers the problems involved in studying the general circulation of the earth's atmosphere by the numerical integration of suitable mathematical models. This book is organized into five parts encompassing 20 chapters. After providing a brief introduction to the subject, this book goes on dealing with the problem of forecasting climatic fluctuations. The second part discusses the numerical prediction and the general circulation of the atmosphere up to mean zonal circulation cause by topography and heating. The third part surveys other studies of the general circulation and climatic change, particularly the Earth's atmosphere and the main effect of the unequal heating. The fourth part covers the radiation studies including problems involved in introducing the long-wave radiative effects and the potential theory formulation of radiative-heat transfer which unveils some notations that will be used to express mathematical statements. The fifth part looks into the energy transformation, further researches, and other applications of these discoveries. This book is of value to meteorologists, mathematicians, and researchers in other climate-related fields.

Table of Contents



Editor's Preface

I. Introductory Talks

Summary of the Welcoming Addresses

Purpose of the Conference

II. Numerical Methods and Related Topics

Some Remarks on the Problem of Forecasting Climatic Fluctuations

Numerical Prediction and the General Circulation

The General Circulation of the Atmosphere: a Numerical Experiment

On the Design of a Numerical Experiment for the Study of the General Circulation of the Atmosphere

On the Incorporation of Non-adiabatic Effects in Numerical Integration Models for the Study of the General Circulation

Remarks on the Problem of Long-Range Weather Prediction

A Synopsis of Research on Quasi-Stationary Perturbations of the Mean Zonal Circulation Caused by Topography and Heating

III. Other Studies of the General Circulation and Climatic Change

Some Comments on the General Circulation and Plans of the M.I.T. Project for Studies of the General Circulation by Numerical Methods

A Review of Research Conducted by the General Circulation Project at the Johns Hopkins University

Ageostrophic Corrections to the Computed Poleward Flux of Angular Momentum

Experimental Models of Rotating Fluids and Possible Avenues for Future Research

Theoretical Findings Concerning the Effects of Heating and Rotation on the Mechanism of Energy Release in Rotating Fluid Systems

Generation of Available Potential Energy and the Intensity of the General Circulation

Possible Causes of Climatic Fluctuations

The Heating Distribution in the Atmosphere and Climatic Change

IV. Radiation Studies

Problems Involved in Introducing Long-Wave Radiative Effects into Mathematical Models of the Atmospheric Circulation

A Potential Theory Formulation of Radiant-Heat Transfer

V. Discussion

Energy Transformation Processes in Phillips' Model and in the Atmosphere

Truncation Error

Avenues for Future Research

Heating Functions

Discussion on Smagorinsky's Paper

Application of Eliassen's Analysis to Laboratory Models of the General Circulation

Maintenance of the Kinetic Energy of Mean Zonal Flow

Discussion on Benton's Spectrum Analyses

Dynamical Memory and Hysteresis

Index Cycle and Vacillation

The Recent Warming Trend

Carbon Dioxide Cycle

The Solar Hypothesis

The Atmospheric Hypothesis

Radiation

Conclusion

