Dynamics and Thermodynamics in Hierarchically Organized Systems, Volume 4
1st Edition
Applications in Physics, Biology and Economics
Table of Contents
Introduction. Hierarchically organized Hamiltonian systems. Population dynamics in a hierarchically organized system. Couplings between the biochemical and the cellular levels. Hierarchically organized population of neurons. Hierarchically organized ecosystem. Hierarchically organized economics. Thermodynamics in a hierarchically organized system. Conclusion. Appendix: microcanonical ensembles with non-equiprobable states.
Description
One of the most fundamental and efficient ways of conceptualizing complex systems is to organize them hierarchically. A hierarchically organized system is represented by a network of interconnected subsystems, each of which has its own network of subsystems, and so on, until some elementary subsystems are reached that are not further decomposed. This original and important book proposes a general mathematical theory of a hierarchical system and shows how it can be applied to very different topics such as physics (Hamiltonian systems), biology (coupling the molecular and the cellular levels), ecology (coupling the individual, population and ecosystem), and economics (coupling the sectoral, regional and national levels). The first attempt to develop mathematical frameworks for conceptualizing such systems only appeared in the early 1970s, and it took another decade before these mathematical frameworks were applied to various specific contexts of the sciences of the natural. Much of this work has been pioneered by the author, and he presents a more thorough work which will have a major impact on shifting current thinking in the sciences of the natural to a more holistic basis in which several levels of hierarchically organized systems are viewed in an integrated fashion.
Readership
For mathematicians involved in systems analysis; systems researchers, in particular those interested in biological, population, economics and physical systems.
Details
- English
- © Pergamon 1989
- 1st September 1989
- Pergamon
- 9781483287270
@qu:The aim of this stimulating book is to propose a general theory of hierarchical systems and also to show how it can be applied to very different fields such as Physics, Biology and Economics...the book of P Auger is an important and original contribution to direct the current thinking in the science of the natural to a more holistic conception in which several levels of hierarchically organized systems are realized in an integrated view. @source:Systems Analysis Modelling Simulation
About the Editors
George Klir Editor
State University of New York, T.J. Watson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Binghamton, New York, U.S.A.
About the Authors
P. Auger Author
Universite de Dijon, France