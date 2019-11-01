Dynamics and Stochasticity in Transportation Systems
1st Edition
Tools for Transportation Network Modeling
Description
Dynamics and Stochasticity in Transportation Systems: Solutions for Transportation Network Modeling breaks new ground on the topics, providing consistent and comprehensive coverage of steady state equilibrium and dynamic assignment within a common strategy. The book details the most recent advances in network assignment, including day-to-day and within-day dynamics, providing a solid foundation to help transportation planners solve transient overload and other problems. Users will find a book that fills the gap in knowledge with its description on how to use and employ the latest dynamic network models for evaluation of traffic and transport demand interventions.
This book demystifies the many different dynamic traffic assignment approaches and requires no previous knowledge on the part of the reader. All results are fully described and proven, thus eliminating the need to seek out other references. The skills described will appeal to transportation professionals, researchers and graduate students alike.
Key Features
- Presents a consistent and comprehensive theory on steady state equilibrium assignment and day-to-day dynamic assignment models within a common framework
- Describes and solves modeling calculations in detail, with no need to reference other sources
- Includes numerical and graphical examples, text boxes and summaries at the end of each chapter to help readers better understand theoretical components
- Includes primary mathematical tools necessary for each dynamic model, easing comprehension
Readership
1. Transportation professionals and researchers involved with modeling, planning, feasibility studies, funding, and policy for transportation 2. High-level undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in social sciences transportation programs 3. Government researchers and policy makers responsible for international logistics employed at state and federal departments of transportation
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
Giulio Erberto Cantarella
2. Assignment to uncongested networks
Giulio Erberto Cantarella
3. Assignment to congested networks: User Equilibrium - Fixed-points
Giulio Erberto Cantarella
4. Assignment to congested networks: Day-to-day Dynamics – Deterministic Processes
Giulio Erberto Cantarella
5. Assignment to congested networks: Day-to-day Dynamics – Stochastic Processes
Giulio Erberto Cantarella and David Watling
6. Assignment to congested networks: Within-day Dynamics
Giulio Erberto Cantarella and Roberta Di Pace
7. Conclusion
Giulio Erberto Cantarella
8. Postface
Giulio Erberto Cantarella
Appendix: Choice Modelling
Giulio Erberto Cantarella and Stefano de Luca
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128143537
About the Author
Giulio Cantarella
Giulio Cantarella is a full professor of transportation systems in the Department of Civil Engineering at the University of Salerno, in Salerno, Italy, and currently coordinates the department’s PhD program. His research focus includes models and algorithms for travel demand assignment, transportation systems analysis and design, choice modeling, signal setting design, and urban network design. He has authored more than 100 book chapters and journal articles, including in Elsevier’s Transportation Research Part B: Methodological, and Transportation Research Part C: Emerging Technologies.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Civil Engineering, University of Salerno, Italy
David Watling
David Watling is a centenary professor of transport analysis for the Institute for Transport Studies, at the University of Leeds, Leeds, UK. He is an internationally recognized expert on the analysis, mathematical modelling, and optimization of transportation systems. His additional research areas include traffic network models, network reliability modelling and assessment, and visioning and alternative/qualitative paradigms for long-range transport planning. He serves on the Editorial Advisory Board for Elsevier’s Transportation Research Part B: Methodological. He has authored more than 60 journal articles, including in Elsevier’s Transportation Part Research B: Methodological, Transportation Research Part A: Policy and Practice, Transportation Research Part E: Logistics and Transportation Review, and Journal of Transport Geography.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute for Transport Studies, University of Leeds, Leeds,UK