Dynamics and Stochasticity in Transportation Systems: Solutions for Transportation Network Modeling breaks new ground on the topics, providing consistent and comprehensive coverage of steady state equilibrium and dynamic assignment within a common strategy. The book details the most recent advances in network assignment, including day-to-day and within-day dynamics, providing a solid foundation to help transportation planners solve transient overload and other problems. Users will find a book that fills the gap in knowledge with its description on how to use and employ the latest dynamic network models for evaluation of traffic and transport demand interventions.

This book demystifies the many different dynamic traffic assignment approaches and requires no previous knowledge on the part of the reader. All results are fully described and proven, thus eliminating the need to seek out other references. The skills described will appeal to transportation professionals, researchers and graduate students alike.