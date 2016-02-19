Dynamics and Modelling of Reactive Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126695502, 9781483262062

Dynamics and Modelling of Reactive Systems

1st Edition

Proceedings of an Advanced Seminar Conducted by the Mathematics Research Center, the University of Wisconsin—Madison, October 22–24, 1979

Editors: Warren E. Stewart W. Harmon Ray Charles C. Conley
eBook ISBN: 9781483262062
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 426
Description

Dynamics and Modelling of Reactive Systems contains the proceedings of the Advanced Seminar on Dynamics and Modeling of Reactive Systems, held at the University of Wisconsin on October 1979.

The book presents papers that assess the level of understanding of the dynamics of chemically reacting systems. The topics discussed include the hierarchies of models in reactive systems; model reduction of chemically reacting systems; and some consequences of nonlinearity in the diffusion process. Time-periodic and spatially irregular patterns; important aspects in simulating the dynamics of aerosols; and the diffusion and reaction in carbon burning are covered as well.

Engineers and applied mathematicians will find the book highly insightful.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Hierarchies of Models in Reactive Systems

Model Reduction of Chemically Reacting Systems

Chemical Oscillations, Multiple Equilibria, and Reaction Network Structure

Steady-State Multiplicity and Uniqueness Criteria for Chemically Reacting Systems

Density-Dependent Interaction-Diffusion Systems

Strange Oscillations in Chemical Reactions—Observations and Models

Time Periodic and Spatially Irregular Patterns

Liesegang Rings and a Theory of Fast Reaction and Slow Diffusion

Dynamics of Aerosols

Impulse Propagation in Excitable Systems

Current Problems in Combustion Research

Measurement and Estimation of Rate Constants

Nonisobaric Flame Propagation

Diffusion and Reaction in Carbon Burning

On the Closure and Character of the Balance Equations for Heterogeneous Two-Phase Flow

Index

Details

No. of pages:
426
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483262062

About the Editor

Warren E. Stewart

W. Harmon Ray

Charles C. Conley

