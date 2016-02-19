Dynamics and Modelling of Reactive Systems contains the proceedings of the Advanced Seminar on Dynamics and Modeling of Reactive Systems, held at the University of Wisconsin on October 1979.

The book presents papers that assess the level of understanding of the dynamics of chemically reacting systems. The topics discussed include the hierarchies of models in reactive systems; model reduction of chemically reacting systems; and some consequences of nonlinearity in the diffusion process. Time-periodic and spatially irregular patterns; important aspects in simulating the dynamics of aerosols; and the diffusion and reaction in carbon burning are covered as well.

Engineers and applied mathematicians will find the book highly insightful.