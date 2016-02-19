Dynamics and Modelling of Reactive Systems
1st Edition
Proceedings of an Advanced Seminar Conducted by the Mathematics Research Center, the University of Wisconsin—Madison, October 22–24, 1979
Description
Dynamics and Modelling of Reactive Systems contains the proceedings of the Advanced Seminar on Dynamics and Modeling of Reactive Systems, held at the University of Wisconsin on October 1979.
The book presents papers that assess the level of understanding of the dynamics of chemically reacting systems. The topics discussed include the hierarchies of models in reactive systems; model reduction of chemically reacting systems; and some consequences of nonlinearity in the diffusion process. Time-periodic and spatially irregular patterns; important aspects in simulating the dynamics of aerosols; and the diffusion and reaction in carbon burning are covered as well.
Engineers and applied mathematicians will find the book highly insightful.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Hierarchies of Models in Reactive Systems
Model Reduction of Chemically Reacting Systems
Chemical Oscillations, Multiple Equilibria, and Reaction Network Structure
Steady-State Multiplicity and Uniqueness Criteria for Chemically Reacting Systems
Density-Dependent Interaction-Diffusion Systems
Strange Oscillations in Chemical Reactions—Observations and Models
Time Periodic and Spatially Irregular Patterns
Liesegang Rings and a Theory of Fast Reaction and Slow Diffusion
Dynamics of Aerosols
Impulse Propagation in Excitable Systems
Current Problems in Combustion Research
Measurement and Estimation of Rate Constants
Nonisobaric Flame Propagation
Diffusion and Reaction in Carbon Burning
On the Closure and Character of the Balance Equations for Heterogeneous Two-Phase Flow
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 426
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483262062