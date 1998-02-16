Dynamics and Control of Process Systems 1998 (2-Volume Set)

The two volumes contain the Proceedings of the 5th IFAC DYCOPS Symposium that took place in Corfu, Greece between June 8-10, 1998. The Symposium was a continuation of the very successful series that used to be called DYCORD+, the last of which (DYCORD+ '95) took place in Denmark in 1995. It was sponsored by the IFAC Technical Committee on Chemical Process Control.

The Symposium embraced the topic of Integration of Design and Control that had previously occurred as a separate IFAC workshop. The theme of "Technology Push vs. Technology Pull in the 21st Century" aimed to bring together researchers and developers of new methodologies (Technology Push) as well as users of these methodologies (Technology Pull).

The major areas of interest were organized in the following categories: i) Reacting Process Systems, ii) Separation Process Systems, iii) Batch Process Systems, iv) Complex and Industrial Process Systems, and v) Interaction of Design and Control.

